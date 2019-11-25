10 things to do this week in Northern Ireland - from Armagh Georgian Festival to Christmas lights switch ons

Santa arrives over a crowd of thousands from Derry’s Walls as he to switched on the Christmas Lights in Guildhall Square. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 22.11.18

Childrens Christmas Baking Workshop

Dungannon, November 30

Budding bakers can get stuck into Christmas baking in this fun hands-on class at Wee Buns Cookery School. Guests will learn about ingredients and baking techniques, pick up handy tips and have a go at piping. The children will be rolling out the cookies, baking and decorating them with royal icing. They will also each make and decorate a dozen chocolate fairy cakes.

Black Bush and Cheese

Belfast, November 26-27

Ned Palmer. Photo by Rob Durston ( www.durstonphoto.com )

Black Bush & Cheese will take place at The Pug Lounge in Pug Uglys. The events are a first in Northern Ireland for the London-based cheese expert and will see Ned showcasing his favourite Irish cheeses as he joins Bushmills Brand Ambassador, Lauren McMullan, to introduce guests to the arts of both whiskey and cheese tasting.

Sippy Fest Craft Beer & Drinks Extravaganza

Londonderry, November 29 - 30

Sippy Fest started around a kitchen table in the City of Culture year which then grew to a festival with over 1200 people enjoying local brews, food and music in the Guildhall. Sippy Fest puts a strong focus on local produce, as well as allowing people to meet the brewers, discuss the products in a fun environment, with local live music and more.

Friendship Four 2019

Belfast, November 29 – 30

The thrill and excitement of American college ice hockey will return to Belfast at the SSE Arena this November. The Friendship Four tournament is a unique opportunity to watch the only NCAA college hockey tournament to be held outside of the United States. The tournament will feature elite hockey players from across the world providing hockey fans with an exclusive first chance to see up and coming stars of the future.

Christmas lights switch on

Ballycastle, November 28

The Diamond, Ballycastle will be buzzing for the Christmas Lights Switch On. Come along and join in the carol singing and electric atmosphere as the countdown begins with live entertainment before the arrival of Santa Claus in his horse drawn carriage.

Italian wine dinner

Londonderry, November 29

For an evening out with a difference, head over to Bonds Hill Restaurant for some fabulous Italian Wine Dinner. Enjoy Prosecco on arrival and a six course tasting menu with perfectly paired wines. A wonderful dining experience and a delight for foodies and wine lovers.

Winter Wonderland

Enniskillen, November 30 – December 14

Cancer Connect NI is delighted to announce the return of their Magical Winter Wonderland to Enniskillen. Once checked in at the ticket booth, families will be greeted by Mrs Claus and her elves upon arrival. Following some games and fun entertainment you will be invited to board their amazing Polar Express which will take you to a secret castle location

A Journey Beyond Prejudice

Belfast, November 25

This talk, which is part of the CS Lewis festival, will look into Lewis’s family background in early 20th century Belfast and the attitudes of that era, followed by Lewis expert Rev. Mercia Flannagan who will consider how Lewis’s later Christianity was broadened by his friendship with Tolkien.

Armagh Georgian Festival

November 27 - December 1

The Great Georgian Banquet

Armagh chimes return of a Georgian spectacular as it will once again host its iconic Georgian Festival, where visitors can revel in the riches of Armagh’s unique history, heritage and beauty. Make a weekend of it as the five-day festival encompasses a breath-taking programme of 40 unique and unmissable events for all ages and tastes.

A Christmas Carol

The MAC, November 37 - January 5

Richard Croxford as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. Photo by Aaron McCracken

This timeless Charles Dickens story receives a special family-friendly rewrite by distinguished local writer and Derry Girls actor Tara Lynne O’Neill and Creative Director of the MAC, Simon Magill.

Set in an old theatre harking back to the 1900’s, this heart-warming production will take audiences on a journey through time as they watch the characters work together in true Christmas spirit to soften Ebenezer Scrooge’s tough exterior.