10 things to do this week in Northern Ireland - from Belfast Children’s Festival to The Script

1. Spring Community Open Day at Giant’s Causeway

Bushmills, March 7

To celebrate the arrival of spring at the north coast, The National Trust is offering the local community and visitors the opportunity to enjoy the full visitor experience free of charge at The Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site.This includes full access to the state-of-the-art visitor centre, cafe, shop with local crafts bespoke to the Giant’s Causeway, the interactive interpretation area to discover the facts around the Causeway, use of the audio guides, parking, as well as a guided tour.

2. Belfast Children’s Festival

Belfast, March 6 – 11

Belfast Children’s Festival has become one of the largest children’s arts festivals on the island of Ireland and the UK, attracting over 15,000 people last year. This year’s festival will explore the concepts of home, place and belonging. There's lots to choose from, so whether you have a toddler or a teen, it’s worth checking out the full programme.

3. Heart and Soul of Portrush Tasting Tour

Portrush, February 28 - June 26

Celebrating all the unique flavours and exquisite culinary delights of this coastal hidden gem which will do your heart, soul, body and mind wonders. Join friends and embark on a four and a half hour walking tour of Portrush's only craft beer brewery and finest gastronomy establishments visiting four venues sampling the freshest, award-winning, local produce.

4. World Book Day at Belfast Zoo

Newtownabbey, March 7

Belfast Zoo's education team will be reading some story favourites and visitors will have the chance to meet the animals in real life. World Book Day is the ideal opportunity for children to learn more about the books and authors they already love or have yet to discover and learn about animals at the same time. After listening to your story favourites, you can get active outdoors and visit the animals in the zoo.

5. Discover Fermanagh Open Weekend

Enniskillen, March 6 – 8

To kick off the season, many of Fermanagh’s visitor attractions are opening their doors for free. Take this opportunity to visit and explore what they have to offer. Bring your family and friends and make a day of it, travelling from one attraction to the next or for those of you visiting the county then why not make a night of it. With many local accommodation providers offering great deals for the weekend you’ll be spoilt for choice.

6. The Script

Belfast, March 3

The Script

Having returned with the emotive, stadium-bound first single The Last Time, Sunsets and Full Moons is the sound of The Script focusing on the inclusive, uplifting song writing that helped them become an arena-filling band with a fervent fan base the world over.

7. Mad about Musicals

Belfast, March 7

The Waterfront Hall

Join the Belfast Philharmonic Choir and acclaimed West End stars Jenna-Lee James and Jon Boyden for a spectacular night on Broadway and some of the greatest music from the world of musical theatre. Featuring smash hits from long-time favourites Phantom of the Opera, Evita and Les Miserables to Wicked, Aladdin, Hairspray and 42nd Street, this really will be The Greatest Show in town this March.

8. The Walled City Music Festival

Londonderry, March 5 – 8

The Walled City Music Festival returns with a stunning line-up of top-class classical musicians from around the world. The north west’s premier classical music festival will take place in venues including The Glassworks and Ulster University Magee.

9. Home of St Patrick Festival

Armagh, March 6 – 17

Armagh is at the heart of celebrating the life of Patrick and the Home of St. Patrick Festival promises a lively and varied showcase of the best culture, music and spirituality. The festival will provide a mix of regional and international music, theatre, spoken word, art and comedy, highlighting the stunning locations where he walked and worked.

10. Rademon Estate Distillery Tour

Downpatrick, February 21 – May 2

Learn all about their foraged botanicals, unique gin and whiskey processes, stand next to their three beautiful copper pot stills and meet the founders Fiona and David. Just remember to take time to enjoy the views in their beautiful location with a pre/post tour cocktail at the bar.