10 things to do this week in Northern Ireland - from CS Lewis Festival to Mrs Brown's Boys D'Musical

Here's our pick of the most exciting things taking place this week across Northern Ireland (November 18-24).

1. Belfast Christmas Market 2019

Belfast, November 16 - December 22

Visit the Belfast Christmas Market in the City Hall grounds for an award-winning taste of Christmas with over 30 international traders offering incredible foods and delightful gift ideas.

2. Christmas Cooking Demonstration

Dungannon, November 23

Sit back, relax and learn how to get prepared for Christmas with this practical cookery demonstration at Wee Buns Cookery School. Learn how to get ahead for the day with lots of tips and delicious tried and tested recipes.

3. Irish Whiskey Tasting at The Morning Star

Belfast, November 21

Join The Morning Star for an Irish whiskey experience with their Irish whiskey ambassador Joe McGowan. Enjoy a number of very different whiskeys, tasting flight, cocktail demonstration, award winning tasty nibbles and learn some whiskey knowledge along the way.

4. CS Lewis Festival

Belfast, November 22-26

Be transported through the wardrobe into the incredible imaginative world of CS Lewis and his characters. The festival offers plenty of family-friendly events, a huge range of informative talks and discussions and lots of opportunities to explore your own imagination through bespoke workshops.

5. Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical

Belfast, November 22-24

Mrs. Brown’s Boys D’Musical promises to take audiences on an exhilarating, side splitting and musical adventure.

Brendan O’Carroll said: “Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Musical will have you crying with laughter, tapping your toes and you will leave the show singing and smiling to yourself. We are having such fun doing this and can’t wait to share it not just with fans of Mrs. Brown’s Boys, but to anyone who needs a good night out.

6. The Polar Express at the Culloden Estate

Belfast, November 19-23

Climb on board and explore Santa’s Polar Express at the Culloden Estate & Spa. Meet Santa and his elves, enjoy the train journey and get your Christmas gift.

7. Kirkistown Point to Point

Portavogie, November 23

This exciting horse race in County Down provides an exhilarating day out with the first race starting at 12pm.

8. Guildhall Craft Fair 2019

Londonderry, November 22-24

Celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary, this annual event at the Guildhall showcases a wide range of bespoke craft items created by craft designer-makers and artists throughout Ireland.

9. Tastes, Tales and Tunes

Ballygally, November 20

Tastes, Tales and Tunes provides you with a great collaboration of food, tales and music from the surrounding Antrim Coast area. Enjoy tapas at Ballygally Castle, listen to tales with Liz Weir as traditional music accompanies these activities.

10. Krazi Baker Baking Classes

Dromore, November 24

Enjoy this Christmas class which teaches how to bake an 8-inch Xmas cake, Stollen bread and sweet mince pies, the perfect homemade festive treats for the Christmas season.