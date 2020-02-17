10 things to do this week in Northern Ireland - from Stacey Dooley to Belfast Restaurant Week

1. NI Science Festival

Belfast, February 13 – 23

Join NI Science Festival as they celebrate the science of you, the universe and everything in between. These events present some of the best scientists from NI and beyond to discuss their work, cutting-edge research and what the future might hold. During the day, the festival offers a range of workshops, talks and interactive activities for young people, parents and schools. In the evening there will be an eclectic mix of scientific debate, talks, theatres, comedy, music and film for adults.

2. Belfast Restaurant Week 2020

Belfast, February 17 – 23

This February, treat yourself to some self-love and indulge in dining out during Belfast Restaurant Week. Due to its phenomenal popularity, this week-long initiative is returning on February 17-23. It will run across some of Belfast City Centre’s most loved restaurants, bars and hotels, where the best in local produce can be found in what has become the country’s unrivalled food and drink scene.

3. NI Puddle Jumping Championships

Newtownards, February 15 – 20

Put on your wellies, get out into nature and have a splashing time. Come rain or shine, the Puddle Jumping Championships are the perfect activity for a fun filled family day out. Splash about in the ‘practice puddles’ throughout the day and get-set for the daily competitions with fantastic prizes to be won.

4. My Last Supper with Jay Rayner

Belfast, February 22

Jay Rayner (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for Advertising Week Europe)

It’s your last meal on earth. What are you going to have? It’s the question award-winning restaurant critic and MasterChef judge, Jay Rayner has been asked most often by audiences across the UK.

Finally, he’s set out to answer it. In this barnstorming new show, Rayner examines our fascination with last meals and tells the stories behind the ingredients that would be on his menu: how he was introduced to oysters by his late mother, for example, or how he almost torched a hotel through his love for snails. He’ll also get the audience to design their own last meal.

5. Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

Belfast, February 19 – 22

Since it began, Riverdance has toured the globe. The show has been performed over 12,160 times and seen live by over 27.5 million people in 546 venues worldwide.

Now it's time to celebrate another milestone on that journey. The 25th Anniversary show catapults Riverdance into the 21st century and will completely immerse audiences in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance.

6. Winter Supper Club – New York

Londonderry, February 21

Take a trip to the streets of New York for an unforgettable night at the Walled City Brewery. Think beer, hot dogs and American sliders - you’ll be living the dream. Walled City Brewery will be working with Lo & Slo on this one so you'll be in for a treat.

7. Dragon from the Lagan goes to W5

Belfast, February 17 – April 16

In this 45 minute workshop, kids will follow the adventures of a small, friendly dragon as he makes his way to W5 to discover a world of amazing science. Children can then enjoy some simple science craft activities and a variety of building challenges all with a maritime theme!

8. Conversations with Stacey Dooley

Belfast, February 23

Stacey Dooley (Ian West/PA)

One of BBC’s most celebrated presenters through her hugely popular investigative series, Stacey Dooley will take to the stage at the Ulster Hall in conversation with BBC3's Controller, Fiona Campbell.

In this live appearance, Stacey talks about her remarkable career so far, where she’s headed next, and how news and investigative journalism are evolving in such a highly polarised global political climate and a constantly shifting media landscape.

9. Bene and Cormac

Belfast, February 22

Bene and Cormac won BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2019. Their debut album Wavelength has taken the traditional music scene by storm and they themselves are at the forefront of a wave of amazing young Irish and Scottish musicians taking up the mantle.Don’t miss their gig at the Discover Ulster-Scots Centre. This is a free event part of the Gradam Ceoil TG4.

10. Six Nations Live Music Session with the Muddlers Club Band

Belfast, February 23

The Muddlers Club come armed with guitars, fiddle, bodhran, banjo, whistles, flute, harmonica, ukulele, drums and whatever comes to hand. They’ll be performing at Granny Annies to help you get into the spirit for Six Nations Ireland vs England match at Twickenham which will be showing live on the big screens.