10 things to do this week in Northern Ireland - from Steel Panther to Michael Palin

1. Special Valentine’s Day Star Tracker

Armagh, February 14

A Valentine’s Day trip to Armagh Observatory and Planetarium will show the special person in your life that you love them to the stars and back. As the trend for experiential gifts continues to rise, especially among social media users who enjoy having a unique event to share on their platforms, the Observatory and Planetarium is planning a special StarTracker evening on February 14. This is an opportunity for couples to view the cosmos and even track down the Valentine’s Star, otherwise known as Betelgeuse.

2. Michael Palin in Conversation

Magherafelt, February 15

Michael Palin

It has been 50 years since Michael Palin burst on to television screens as part of the anarchic comedy show Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Since then, Palin has become a national treasure through his writing, acting and documentary making. His travel writing and broadcasting has been acclaimed for the last 30 years and since his ground-breaking Around the World in 80 Days series, he has travelled from North Korea to the Sahara and from Pole to Pole.

3. Toddlers take over the museum

Bangor, February 14

The building will become a fun and exciting place for children aged three to five years old. Through the Vikings theme, kids will experience arts and crafts, storytelling and dancing at North Down Museum.

4. NI Puddle Jumping Championships

Newtownards, February 15 – 20

Put on your wellies, get out into nature and have a splashing time. Come rain or shine, the Puddle Jumping Championships are the perfect activity for a fun filled family day out. Splash about in the ‘practice puddles’ throughout the day and get-set for the daily competitions with prizes to be won.

5. NI Science Festival

Belfast, February 13 – 23

Join NI Science Festival as they celebrate the science of you, the universe and everything in between. These events present some of the best scientists from NI and beyond to discuss their work, cutting-edge research and what the future might hold. During the day, the festival offers a range of workshops, talks and interactive activities for young people, parents and schools. In the evening there will be an eclectic mix of scientific debate, talks, theatres, comedy, music and film for adults.

6. Output Belfast music conference

Belfast, February 13

Dena Anuka

Over 500 people are expected to attend a day of seminars, panels and keynote speeches at The MAC, Belfast, featuring some of the national music industry's most highly-noted speakers and practitioners. For the full schedule visit outputbelfast.com

7. Bombay Bicycle Club

Belfast, February 12

Bombay Bicycle Club (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Bombay Bicycle Club are back on tour after a three-year hiatus, playing Belfast's Ulster Hall. The band shot to fame in 2009 with the release of I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose.

8. Cosmic Cuilcagh

Enniskillen, February 14

The Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre, nestled in the foothills of Cuilcagh Mountain, is a perfect place to observe and learn more about the mysterious night sky. Join staff, the Irish Astronomical Association and Sirius Science for an exciting evening involving outdoor stargazing, a 3D show and an array of entertaining interactive indoor activities to include a 'mighty meteorite workshop' and more.

9. Steel Panther: Heavy Metal Rocks

Belfast, February 15

Singer Michael Starr and musician Satchel of Steel Panther perform at Irving Plaza on January 4, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Steel Panther are bringing an alternative Valentine's treat to the Ulster Hall with their tour, Heavy Metal Rocks.

Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks.

10. Ruby!

Belfast, February 11-16

Ruby Murray

Following on from it’s critically acclaimed sell out run last year, Little Willow Productions is proud to return with Ruby! a play written by Michael Cameron and featuring Libby Smyth as Ruby Murray.

Belfast-born Ruby Murray was one of the most popular singing stars in the world in the 1950s, becoming the only recording artist in history to have five songs in the top 20 in the same week. Behind the triumphs however, a darker story was unfolding in Ruby’s life. This intimate drama enthralled audiences on its debut run.