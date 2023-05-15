‘Absolute icon’ Nadine Coyle to headline Pride festival in England

Nadine Coyle is to headline Durham Pride at the end of May.

Durham Pride made the announcement on Friday in a social media post.

"Headlining our main stage on Sunday 28th May is an absolute ICON,” it read.

She is expected to play a mix of her solo music and some hits from her girlband days.

The Derry singer released solo album Insatiable in 2010 and more recently an EP with Virgin EMI Records in 2018.

Her most recent singles include the Xenomania produced Fool For Love and All That I Know.

Coyle is best known for being part of the chart-topping band Girls Aloud.

The girl band was formed on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and went on to have hit tracks including Sound Of The Underground and The Promise.

They disbanded in 2013 and have all had successful solo careers in music and TV.

Last year, Coyle ruled out a Girls Aloud comeback without her tragic bandmate Sarah Harding who lost her battle with breast cancer in September 2021.

Tickets for Durham Pride are available on Eventbrite. The event will be running from May 26 to May 28.