Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

The star was best known for her 1990 smash hit, Nothing Compares 2 U (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family have told Irish media.

The Dublin-born singer was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit ballad Nothing Compares 2 U.

A statement from O’Connor’s family reported by RTE and The Irish Times, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “really sorry” to hear of O’Connor’s death, saying her music was “loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.

Sinead O’Connor in 2007 (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish deputy prime minister Micheal Martin hailed O’Connor as “one of our greatest musical icons and someone deeply loved by the people of Ireland, and beyond”.

The Tanaiste added: “Our hearts goes out to her children, her family, friends and all who knew and loved her.

Born Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor in Glenageary, County Dublin, in December 1966, the singer had a difficult childhood.

At Lourdes in France where she was ordained as a Priest in the Latin Tridentine Church and adopted the name Mother Bernadette Mary O’Connor in 1999 (PA)

She released her first critically acclaimed album The Lion And The Cobra in 1987.

Her second studio album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, followed in 1990 and continued the singer’s success as it received glowing reviews.

It contained the hit single Nothing Compares 2 U, originally written by Prince, but O’Connor made it her own and it topped the charts in countries around the world.

An artwork featuring O’Connor at the Hard Rock Cafe in Dublin (PA)

The track earned her multiple Grammy Award nominations including for the prestigious record of the year category, as well as best female pop vocal performance and best music video.

In 1991, she was was named artist of the year by Rolling Stone magazine and took home the Brit Award for international female solo artist.

She released a further eight studio albums, the latest being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss.

O’Connor announced in 2018 that she had converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’ Davitt.

With Chrissie Hynde in central London for the UK launch of the Fourth United Nations Global Conference on Women in 1995 (PA)

In January 2022, her 17-year-old son Shane was found dead after being reported missing two days previously.

Officers recovered his body in the Bray area of Wicklow following a huge search.

The singer described him as “the very light of my life” and said he had “decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God”.

O’Connor later cancelled all upcoming live performances for the rest of 2022 due to her “continuing grief”.

In a statement, O’Connor’s management said: “This has not been an easy decision for Sinead but a decision she has had to make for her own health and wellbeing at this time.”

She is survived by her three children.

The Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess referred to O’Connor as the “true embodiment of a punk spirit” as he paid tribute.

In a tweet, Tim Burgess wrote: “Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit.

“She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace.”

Rock band Aslan, who also originated from Dublin, collaborated with O’Connor on the track Up In Arms in 2001.

The band’s lead singer Christy Dignam died in June.

A post on the band’s Facebook page read: “Two Legends taken from us so closely together… No words… Rest in Peace Sinead”