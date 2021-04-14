Ali Brown beats the drum for mental health with music marathon

Record breaker to play for 12 hours straight after losing partner to pancreatic cancer

A world record-breaking drummer from Co Antrim is to join some of the biggest names in music to take part in a global drumming relay marathon next month for mental health.

Ali Brown, who lost his partner Sharon Deegan to pancreatic cancer at the start of this year, will drum for 12 hours straight through the night of May 19 to raise support for and awareness of mental health and the impact of the pandemic on musicians.

He said that gearing up for Drumathon Live had given him something positive to focus on.

Ali, who has appeared several times in the Guinness Book of World Records for individual drumathons, will join drummers from bands such as Imagination, Coldplay, Kaiser Chiefs, Level 42 and Culture Club in the massive drumathon, which will be livestreamed from 10am on May 15 to 10pm on May 22.

The Lisburn man, who currently lives in Castlewellan and who took part in last year's inaugural Drumathon Live, explained how he got involved.

"I had it in my mind that I wanted to do something for the NHS last year, so I did a 24-hour drumathon," he said.

"I saw that Errol Kennedy, of the 1980s supergroup Imagination, had done a drumathon and was organising a drum relay to raise money for the NHS, with each drummer doing a 12-hour shift, so I emailed him and asked if I could join in.

"I would describe myself as an amateur drummer. It's more of a hobby for me, though I've played in a few local bands.

"Errol gave me a slot and I did a 12-hour shift, taking the baton from The Kooks' drummer Alexis Nunez and handing it over to Paul Stewart, from The Feeling.

"This year, I'm back on the night shift, drumming from 10pm to 10am. The event is even bigger than last year, with names like Will Champion, from Coldplay, and Phil Gould, from Level 42, taking part. I'm honoured to be joining them."

The drumathon, which was co-organised by Bev Sage, of Techno Twins, will feature up to 40 artists from around the world, with many more well-known drummers expected to add their names to the list.

For last year's marathon, Ali set up his drum kit in the living room of his home, but he will travel to London next month to livestream from a studio there.

Sharon, a music fan who met Ali three years ago through their interest in drumming, was a supporter of his fundraising and record bids. She encouraged him to take part in last year's Drumathon Live and to put his name forward for this one.

Ali, who works for structural steel fabricator Walter Watson, said: "When Sharon took ill, my job allowed me to work from home so I could look after her.

"After she died, I tried to keep doing that, but I just wasn't motivated. I went back to the office, which is close to my home, and that really helped.

"I have my moments, but work and having my family and friends around has given me a sense of normality. I know Sharon was proud of me. She wouldn't want me moping around."

The drumathon will end with a livestreamed show featuring celebrity interviews, musical guests and an online auction.

To donate, visit https://drumathon.live/drumathon-live-2021