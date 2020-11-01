'Any woman would have to be very trusting' - Nathan Carter on his difficulties finding love, losing his mojo and why he sold his Aston Martin
Country superstar Nathan Carter tells Barry Egan about losing his mojo during lockdown, the difficulties of finding love when you're a star, treating 'knicker-throwing' fans with respect, and why he sold his white Aston Martin after just six months
Barry Egan
Noreen Carter had been in labour for 20 hours in a Liverpool hospital when her son arrived by emergency caesarean section on May 28, 1990 at 12.50am. That son wrote in his memoir Born for the Road: My Story So Far that his mother named him Nathan - "a Hebrew name which means 'he gave' or 'God's gift'".