Arctic Monkeys announce surprise Belfast gig

Arctic Monkeys have announced a surprise return to Belfast as part of a series of arena dates to mark the end of their World Tour.

It follows the cancellation of the band’s summer show at Dublin’s Marlay Park.

They'll be joined on stage at the SSE Arena by special guest Miles Kane on October 16.

"Arctic Monkeys will be returning to Dublin & Belfast in October 2023 for a series of arena dates to mark the end of their World Tour,” the group posted on Twitter.

"The band are pleased to announce @MilesKaneMusic as Special Guest.

"These dates follow the cancellation of the band’s summer show at Dublin’s Marlay Park.”

Three dates at Dublin's 3Arena on have also been confirmed on October 15, 17 and 19.

Previous ticket holders can expect to receive a unique access code for a 72-hour priority pre-sale commencing at 9am on Friday, Aug 25.

The same number of tickets, or less, can be purchased for Marlay Park for the new dates.

Remaining tickets will go on sale at 9am on Tuesday, August 29.

The band is set to kick off a 30 date tour of north America in support of their Mercury shortlisted album, ‘The Car’, in Minneapolis on Thursday.

It will end with two nights at Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City on October 6 and 7.

The Rock group was forced to cancel a planned gig in Dublin due to illness back in June.

Lead singer Alex Turner was diagnosed with acute laryngitis and ordered by doctors to rest his voice.

The Sheffield band apologised for disappointing their Irish fans with the cancellation of the concert which would have been their first on Irish soil since the release of their seventh studio album.

Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.