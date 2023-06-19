Arctic Monkeys ‘extremely sorry’ to cancel Dublin show at a day’s notice

Alex Turner performs during an Arctic Monkeys concert in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam in May 2023

English indie rock band Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their Dublin show – at just a day’s notice.

The ‘Do I Wanna Know’ hit-makers were due to play at Marlay Park on Tuesday.

The band broke the news via their Facebook page on Monday. The announcement stated that the show was cancelled due to lead singer Alex Turner having laryngitis.

The statement said the band was “extremely sorry” to cancel the show.

"Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans,” the post continued.

It also said ticketholders would be refunded in full to their Ticketmaster accounts within six working days.

The band – frontman Turner, guitarist Jamie Cook, bassist Nick O’Malley and drummer Matt Helders – released their seventh studio album, The Car, last year.

The record was partly recorded in a priory in rural Suffolk and came four years after their last record, 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

It was the first of the band’s seven albums not to debut at number 1 in the UK charts,

The group’s debut, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not, was released in January 2006 to critical acclaim and commercial success.