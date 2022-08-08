Ash set to rock Ulster Hall with special anniversary show

Ash will be performing in the Ulster Hall in December.

Northern Ireland band Ash will perform in the Ulster Hall later this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

This specially curated show will chart the Downpatrick trio’s success story from their formation in 1992 to the number one selling album 1977.

The gig will also include tracks from Ash’s follow-up album Nu-Clear Sounds, as well as the universally acclaimed Free All Angels, which saw vocalist Tim Wheeler awarded with an Ivor Novello for Shining Light.

With seven studio album releases and a run of 13 Top 40 singles, such as Girl From Mars, GoldFinger and Oh Yeah, the rock band have cemented themselves as one of the all-time greats.

The band recently announced the reissued newly remastered splatter vinyl of two of their beloved albums, 1977 and Free All Angels.

1977, the band’s debut album, was a defining record for 90s guitar music, reaching No1 in the Official UK Albums Chart, and going to achieve platinum status.

Free All Angels was the third smash hit album from Ash, and their second with guitarist Charlotte Hatherley.

The album again reached No1 in the UK and has since become a platinum record.

Ash will be completing a run of very special UK live dates to celebrate Free All Angels’ 21st anniversary later this year, and will reunite with Hatherley to perform the album in full.

The Ulster Hall Show takes places on Friday, December 16, at 7pm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am and are available on ulsterhall.co.uk and ticketmaster.ie