Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long battle with cancer

Irish music legend and Aslan frontman Christy Dignam has died at his home aged 63 after a long battle with illness.

The Dubliner endured a lengthy battle with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer, and had been receiving palliative care at home with his family.

In a statement on her Facebook page this evening, his daughter Kiera confirmed his death.

"On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam,” she wrote.

"Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.”

“We ask that you honour our family's need for privacy during this immensely painful period.”

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person.”

She added: “We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us.”

“Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x.”

The rock legend had forty-year career with Aslan.

He will be remembered for beloved Irish hits such as Crazy World and This Is, songs that cemented Aslan as one of the nation’s best-loved bands.

Christy, Alan Downey, Joe Jewell, and Billy McGuinness came together together to form the band in 1982, releasing their debut album Feel No Shame six year later.

Despite the chart-topping album being certified gold, they parted ways just a few months later.

Their split was partly attributed to conflicts arising from Christy’s heroin use, with the singer entering multiple drug treatment programs after departing the band.

He had married his childhood sweetheart Kathryn, and previously told us that he would not have gotten through that period without her.

"I've never said this before but I made a load of bad decisions in my life, but I always thank God I married Kathryn.

"Without her, I don't think I would have survived physically.”

The pair shared a daughter, Kiera, and became grandparents in 2014.

Alan described Aslan’s time without Christy “like U2 trying to go on without Bono… it was just never going to work.”

The release of Crazy World in 1993 marked their reunion, Christy’s recovery and the band’s return to the Irish charts, where they stayed for three months.

The band had considered the adored anthem their “worst” and “weakest” song at the time, Christy told the Sunday World last July.

They had no idea it would go on to be considered one of their greatest hits.

“The amount of people that have come up to me over the years and said that song [Crazy World] got them through this or that, to me that’s better than a number one record,” Christy said.

"Just hearing those little stories of how it helped people through whatever traumas they were going through at the time is the best feeling.

“We were playing in Portlaoise recently and when we did the likes of Crazy World or This Is and we had the audience singing back our songs to us there is no feeling on earth like that.

“It’s hard to achieve any form of success, but to sustain it for as long as we have I’m proud of that. Of course, along the way we broke up and got back together again, but ultimately it was the songs that stood the test of time."

Aslan released seven studio albums together in total – and the 30th anniversary edition of Feel No Shame.

Their live album Made In Dublin – Live at Vicar Street charted at number one in 1998, going platinum in Ireland three times over.

Still continuing their chart-topping career, Christy was diagnosed with amyloidosis in 2013.

He endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy while continuing to perform, keeping a focus on charity work throughout his career

Performing “was the love of his life,” a loss that was “hard to process” for Christy in recent weeks, said band manager Denise McCormack last week.

The band were ultimately forced to cancel what would have been the biggest gig in their career: their 40th anniversary show at the 3Arena.

Multiple health setbacks meant the date was postponed and, ultimately, cancelled last week when it was announced the star was receiving palliative care.

Aslan’s final performance together was at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre in Kilkenny in August.

In a statement issued in January, the Dignam family said: "Christy and Kathryn Dignam and their family, daughter Kiera, son in law Darren, and grandchildren, are sharing an update on Christy’s health, in response to the large number of media enquiries received.

"In July 2022, Christy was admitted to Beaumont Hospital and spent the next six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.

They added: "Since December, Christy has been at home and is being cared for lovingly by family, with the support of a palliative care team.”

Fans raised over €20,000 to support the Dignam family earlier this year, hoping to help cover the care expenses of the Irish music legend.