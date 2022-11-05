Atlantic Bar: ‘It would be a great loss for the music scene, not just for north coast but for all of NI’

Nick McCay is manager of an Oasis tribute band which performs regularly at the Atlantic.

A popular music venue on the North Coast is under threat of closure and a campaign is underway to help save what has been called “part of the very fabric of Portrush”.

The Atlantic Bar on Main Street has remained a stalwart of the underground music scene for the best part of the past 40 years, not just for the north West, but for bands right across Northern Ireland.

A number of musicians and those involved in the music industry has voiced strong opposition to the possibility that the venue may have to now close its doors.

Developers first contacted the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to create a boutique hotel along Main Street a number of years ago, but the controversial planning application was refused on a number of occasions.

The application has also received hundreds of objections from businesses and local people, but despite this, last week Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd issued Notices of Opinion to grant planning permission and consent for redevelopment of the Atlantic Bar and former Londonderry Hotel in Portrush, leaving the future of the popular music venue uncertain.

DUP councillor for the area, Philip Anderson, explained that, while it is a shame to see the Atlantic bar possibly close, “the investment into a new hotel is very welcome”.

“Portrush has to keep regenerating, and we need this first-class accommodation to welcome visitors and tourists to the area,” he said.

“While it is a shame to see venues like the Atlantic face closure, it is hoped that musicians will be able to find somewhere else to perform; the world is evolving, and we have to move with the times.”

Steven Ross has been leasing the Atlantic bar for the past 23 years.

He said that he hasn’t been given any notice of when the venue will officially close, but he has not booked any bands to perform past New Year’s Eve.

“I didn’t want to book anything past this date in case it is given the green light at the next council meeting; myself and all the staff are just a bit in the dark about the whole thing at the minute, we aren’t sure which way it’s going to go,” he told Belfast Telegraph.

Nick McCay is manager of an Oasis tribute band which performs regularly at the Atlantic.

“If we were to close it would be a great loss for the music scene, not just for north coast but for all of NI.

“The Atlantic bar is part of the very fabric of Portrush and a lot of people will really miss it,” he added.

“We have people of all genders, religions, backgrounds and ages coming here and it’s a real culture hub for this area; it’s OK building big hotels in the likes of Belfast where there are loads of great bars and music venues, but why build a hotel here when there will be nowhere for visitors to go for a pint or to listen to music during their stay?”

DJ and broadcaster Joe Lindsay highlighted the importance of “grassroots venues” like the Atlantic.

"Venues like his are important around the country. If scenes become too citycentric, up and coming bands will be lost without a place to play live and be ignored by the bigger promoters who put priority on profit,” he said.

Fermanagh rock star Pat McManus added that it would be a “terrible tragedy for live music” if the Atlantic were to close its doors.

“It would be awful to see it go, the guys there were always so helpful to bands both starting out and those more established,” he said.

Nick McCay is manager and guitarist for a Belfast-based Oasis tribute band called ‘Roll with It’.

He has been performing with his band there since 2015 and said that their fanbase from the north coast is very different from that in Belfast.

“We always leave the gigs absolutely buzzing; some gigs take a while to warm up but the crowd at the Atlantic is always jumping from the first note,” he said.

“It’ll be very sad if the venue was to close because it really is the last of a dying breed, and in a world with all these new age bars it’s refreshing to still see venues with that old charm and character.”