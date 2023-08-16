Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton announces birth of fifth child

Natasha Hamilton has given birth to a baby girl (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Singer Natasha Hamilton has announced the birth of her fifth child.

The Atomic Kitten star, 41, told her Instagram followers on Wednesday that her first child, Kitty Iris – with husband Charles Gay, was born earlier in the week.

She wrote: “I cannot put in to words how we feel right now.

“Our family is complete.”

Hamilton revealed that her daughter with Gay, whom she wed in a Lake Como ceremony in September 2021, was born on Monday while sharing photos of her husband carrying what appeared to be a car seat.

“We couldn’t be any happier. Welcome to the world baby girl,” she added.

Celebrities offered their congratulations to the star.

Sam Bailey, who found fame on TV show The X Factor, said: “Yaaaaassssss congratulations to all of you x.”

Emmerdale actress Natalie Anderson said: “Awww what a beautiful name!! Congratulations you gorgeous lot!”

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Rachel Lugo also offered her congratulations and so did TV presenter Brian Dowling.

The star has three sons from previous relationships with Fran Cosgrave, Gavin Hatcher and Riad Erraji, and she also has a daughter with Five singer Ritchie Neville.

Hamilton sang in the 2000s girl band Atomic Kitten and joined series 16 of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, which began airing in March this year.

Atomic Kitten have three number ones UK chart singles with Whole Again, Eternal Flame and The Tide Is High (Get The Feeling).