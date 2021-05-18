Baby joy for former Westlife star Brian McFadden

Former Westlife star Brian McFadden is over the moon after welcoming in his new baby girl with fiancé Danielle Parkinson.

Now a father to three girls, he has shared a black-and-white image of his other half pushing a buggy and captioned it: “Mammy, daddy and baby out for our first walk together.”

“It’s been the best week of our life,” he said.

The singer (41) has yet to reveal the name of their new arrival, a half-sister to his two daughters with Kerry Katona, namely Molly (19) and Lily (18).

The happy couple have been inundated with messages of support from well-wishers, including his former wife Kerry while Yvonne Connolly said the news was “lovely.”

Storm Keating sent him a string of love heart emojis while reality star Gemma Collins said: “I love you both. Happy to babysit anytime.”

Last November saw the couple announcing that they were expecting a baby after the heartache of two miscarriages as they tried to start a family together.

They underwent over a year of gruelling IVF treatment before conceiving their ‘miracle baby’ and at the time, Brian said that “to say that we’re excited is an understatement.”

His other half (39) was due on May 14 and the former PE teacher recently told OK magazine how the IVF community has been “so lovely.”

“I’ve heard real traumatic stories from people who have been trying for 10 years, people who have had eight-plus miscarriages, so I feel we got lucky on our third attempt,” she said.

She has been with the Boyzlife star for nearly five years and said they had been trying for some time to have a baby.

“A year into our relationship, we decided to start trying for a baby, without thinking too much about it, just the odd ovulation test here and there,” she said.