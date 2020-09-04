Back on stage: Van Morrison confirms three socially-distanced gigs in Belfast

Performing: Van Morrison will be back on stage at the Europa Hotel next month

Van Morrison will be back behind the mic next month in what will be one of the year's first socially-distanced music gigs on this island.

Just days after his milestone 75th birthday, the Belfast singer-songwriter has confirmed a return to live performing with a series of concerts in his home city, taking place at the Europa Hotel in October.

The events will take place over three nights on October 29 to 31.

Tickets will be sold in pairs or by a table of eight.

The maximum number of revellers allowed to attend each show will be limited to 184 as part of Northern Ireland's social distancing legislation.

There will also be a drinks reception on the night and a two-course meal included in the price, with huge demand expected for his inaugural post-Covid gig.

Ticket prices will range from £150 up to £1,200 for a table of eight.

Those sitting in the first two rows are expected to fork out £250 for their passes to see the legendary writer and performer in action.

The news comes after celebrities from across Ireland and beyond paid tribute to Van the Man as he celebrated his 75th birthday on Monday.

Hot Press Magazine asked a host of well-known Irish artists to record videos of his songs.

Irish President Michael D Higgins was among those sending good wishes.

Mr Higgins said that Morrison's contribution to music and songwriting is of a world standard.