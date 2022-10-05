Bangor bar The Goat’s Toe wins £10k to help kickstart live music entertainment

A Bangor bar has become the Northern Ireland winner of a regional competition dedicated to the post-pandemic recovery of live music venues in local communities.

The Goat’s Toe has received £10,000 from the nationwide copyright collective PRS (Performing Right Society) for Music initiative, which will be used to improve its live music facilities and promote original music from the region’s homegrown talent pool.

“Because we do so many live gigs and our equipment is getting old, we became finalists, but we didn’t expect to win,” said manager of The Goat’s Toe, Mark Ennis.

“We are so, so thankful, because we’re trying to get more young people on stage and showcase their local talent.

“The venue has come in leaps and bounds since it opened its doors in 2011, with a focus on live music,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“The Goat will continue to support and showcase original, up-and-coming, and established musicians across the board.”

The pub and restaurant hosts live acts from Thursday through to Sunday. December will further see the venue put on live entertainment every day in the lead-up to Christmas.

“There’s bingo on a Thursday with a DJ, Friday we have an acoustic singer or duo. Saturday night we have a full band on, which can range from rock to punk or soul music.” Mark continued.

“We try to keep the variety going. Then Sunday night is open mic, because we want to give new musicians who haven’t had an opportunity, the chance to be up on the stage.

“It’s tough for people nowadays to showcase their talent. It’s been an upwards struggle [since Covid] but we are getting there,” he added.

People often contact The Goat’s Toe — which previously hosted late US rap superstar Coolio — asking to perform on the premises, and Mark hopes that the new funds and publicity that come with it will encourage more acts to get in touch.

“If performers just go onto the website and message us, we will certainly get back to them and arrange a date. Even if it is a few months of a wait until we can get them in, we will always allow them up on stage to show us what they have,” he said.

The prize funds will further contribute to stage, sound system and backline upgrades for touring artists. Expanding the in-house system will allow the shows to be viewed from the venue’s beer garden too.

The Goat’s Toe hopes this will enable it to entice bigger bands, support more varied genres of music over the coming year, and host more festivals locally.

“The amps we have are quite old and for open mic, some people don’t have the transport to bring their speakers or instruments with them,” Mark continued.

“So, we’re going to buy new amps, speakers and our own keyboard and drum set for the stage so that younger acts who don’t drive or have facilities have it here for them.”

PRS for Music represents the rights of over 160,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers around the world.

According to the organisation, there was an 84% decline in the number of live performance setlists in the UK, reported to it throughout the Covid-19 crisis, falling from 124,000 in 2019, to 19,300 in 2021.

Its recovery-focused Back To Live Music Venue Prize contest was launched in March of this year to help inject much-needed financial support into venues that are dedicated to improving live music experiences in their areas.

The Goat’s Toe is one of only six spots UK-wide to receive a £10,000 prize, and Mark emphasised that the team is “thrilled” to be awarded the funds.

The good news for the Main Street spot is the latest piece of positivity for Bangor, which earlier this year, was named NI’s newest city as part of the celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It’s also well-known for homegrown music talent, most notably being the home of Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody, who has been described as Bangor’s most famous son.

“We are excited to see where the journey takes us. Bangor as a city has a lot to offer, may we continue to shine,” Mark added.

Andrea Czapary Martin, the chief executive of PRS for Music, said: “Venues that promote up-and-coming talent like The Goat’s Toe are vitally important to the health and growth of music in the UK.

“The Back to Live Music Venue Prize has emerged as a catalyst to support the teams behind local venues who play a real part in developing talent across the UK.”