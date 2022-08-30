Bangor prepares for Snow Patrol acoustic concert: Everything you need to know ahead of gig

The seaside town of Bangor is hurriedly preparing for Snow Patrol’s acoustic gig on Wednesday, as the district celebrates frontman Gary Lightbody’s Freedom of the Borough for Ards and North Down award.

The concert takes place at the McKee Clock Arena, which sold out in record time last month as fans raced to secure one of the 5,000 tickets for the gig, and is being organised by Open House Festival and Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Lightbody was granted the award for his outstanding contribution to the local area as a musician of international standing, a philanthropist and a champion of local charitable causes.

The concert also marks the end of the annual August Open House Festival in Bangor, and profits from the gig will go to the organisation’s re-development of the old Bangor Court House into a non-profit music venue.

Support acts on the night have been specially selected by Lightbody and include up-and-coming Bangor band, The Florentinas. Other acts include Lucy Gaffney and David C Clements.

Open House director Kieran Gilmore said the gig will be a “very special one-off acoustic performance.

“Obviously as the band is so popular, and Gary is much loved in his home town, we could have sold the concert three times over,” he said.

“But this event will be very different to the previous Ward Park concerts, and it really had to happen on the seafront, in the heart of the city.”

Mayor of Ards and North Down, councillor Karen Douglas, who originally nominated Gary for the award, added: “I am delighted that we recognise the outstanding contributions made by Gary Lightbody OBE, to our borough and beyond.

“His humanitarian spirit and his desire to give back continue to have such a significant impact on others.”

Organisers have been advising the public that tickets will not be available at the gate, and that opportunities to view and listen to the concert outside the venue will be extremely limited.

It is anticipated there will be minimum disruption to local residents and businesses, with no advance road closures ahead of the event.

However, the PSNI will be active at the concert site and may instigate temporary road closures with immediate effect if the area becomes busy.

Concert goers are being urged to walk to the event if possible, get dropped off on the perimeter of the city and walk from there or take public transport.

Translink are also operating a late train back to Belfast at 11pm and tickets can be pre-booked through a link on the Open House website.

People driving to the concert can park at Dufferin Avenue, The Flagship Centre, or Aurora Leisure Centre car parks.

The car parks on Queen’s Parade and Quay Street will be closed to the public on the morning of the concert, with the exception of blue badge holders attending the concert, who must pre-apply for a pass.

Full details of timings and admission requirements for ticket holders can be found at www.openhousefestival.com/snow-patrol