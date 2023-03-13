Bangor star Foy Vance makes guest appearance at Belfast Empire gig

Foy Vance joined the Ken Haddock band live onstage at the Empire on Sunday night. Photo credit: Rory at Titanic Sounds

A Belfast bar was treated to a special surprise on Sunday night, following an unexpected appearance from critically acclaimed musician Foy Vance.

The Bangor singer/songwriter joined local performer Ken Haddock and his band onstage during a gig in The Belfast Empire’s Basement room.

The venue’s entertainment manager, Stevie Bradley, said: "Great to see our friend Foy Vance join the Ken Haddock band for a couple of numbers.

"No surprise to see him as he calls in when he’s in town on a Sunday to catch Ken and the guys. Always a warm welcome for Foy."

The occasion did come as a welcome surprise to many attendees though, with one stating: “It was a nice wee surprise last night as Foy Vance took time off from selling out arenas to join Ken Haddock live on stage.”

Whilst starting out in humble beginnings playing similar small gigs in Northern Ireland, including at the Empire, Foy has since performed at some of the world’s most iconic grounds, including Madison Square Gardens and Wembley Stadium.

In 2015, he was only the second artist signing to Gingerbread Man Records, Ed Sheeran’s label division within Atlantic Records, and he has recently been touring the UK and Europe following the release of his latest album last year, ‘Signs Of Life’.

His debut single Gabriel and the Vagabond launched Vance further into the spotlight when it featured in the second series of the US TV drama Grey’s Anatomy in 2006.

Its B side, Indiscriminate Acts of Kindness was also used in a commercial for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

The Co Down man’s reputation as a talented musician, singer and songwriter was cemented the following year with the release of his full-length album, Hope.

Today, the 48-year-old’s CV is an impressive list of accolades and awards while his social circle includes luminaries such as, Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Bonnie Raitt, Beyonce and Jay-Z.