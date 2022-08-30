Bangor’s Gary Lightbody honoured with the freedom of the borough

Gary Lightbody has been awarded the Freedom of Ards and North Down Borough, for his career in the music industry and beyond.

The Snow Patrol frontman received the accolade at an official conferment ceremony, hosted by his native council in Bangor Castle yesterday evening.

The Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour a council can bestow, and Mayor Karen Douglas said Gary was chosen for the accolade as he is “a superb role model in the music industry and an ambassador for Northern Ireland”.

“The decision for Gary to receive the award was made in October 2019, but the pandemic and Gary’s busy touring schedule prevented us from presenting it until now,” she continued. “2019 was the year of Ward Park 3 which Snow Patrol headlined and the concert really put Bangor on the international map. That one event illustrated Gary’s love of home, his outstanding musical talent, and his commitment to championing new artists.”

Snow Patrol will also play an acoustic concert in Bangor on Wednesday night, which has been organised in celebration of the award.