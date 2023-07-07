BBC Proms at Londonderry gets backing from Phil Coulter

Vocal ensemble Stile Antico explores the many facets of William Byrd in his 400th-anniversary year at Proms at Londonderry

The broadcast of a live BBC Prom from Londonderry on July 15 has been welcomed by Derry-born Phil Coulter who studied classical music at Queen’s University and later forged out a highly successful career as an entertainer, song-writer and record producer with many hits to his name. They included the 1967 Sandie Shaw Eurovision Contest-winner Puppet on a String which he co-wrote with Bill Martin.

The BBC Prom from Derry will feature the music of the English composer William Byrd, to mark the 400th anniversary of his death on July 4, 1623. and this will also mirror the 400th anniversary of the construction of Derry’s Walls. The performers will be the world-class ensemble Stile Antico which specialises in Renaissance choral music, and its 12 members include Cara Curran, originally from Lisburn.

Phil Coulter

Coulter has welcomed the group to Derry and has outlined to the Belfast Telegraph the wide musical tradition of the city which also gives the context to the upcoming performance of Stile Antico from the beautiful Guildhall which dates from 1887.

“For Derry to be hosting a live BBC lunchtime Prom is a fitting recognition of the city’s very proud choral tradition. Like most kids, I sang in school choirs, and music has always been part of the musical fabric of my home town,” he says.

“This great tradition of choirs in the city continues to this day, with a prestigious International Choral Festival attracting singers from around the world. The standard-bearer would most likely be the highly-regarded group called Codetta, which is made up largely of young music graduates.

“In my youth there were two music festivals in Derry, the Feis Doire Colmcille and the Londonderry Feis, where singers, instrumentalists, singers and choirs competed for honours. The repertoire ranged from light classical to Irish. Choral singing in Derry has come a long way from the days of the enthusiastic amateurs, when you had the likes of the Dockers’ Choir competing at the annual Feis.’”

Derry is also well-known for its outstanding contribution to the showband era in which Coulter played a part.

“It was a bonanza for Derry musicians, not least because it gave employment to scores of players,” says Phil. “At one time there were so many showbands in the city that you could not have thrown a stone without hitting a bandsman, but that was before stone-throwing became a popular art form in later years.

Cara Curran

“Music has always been part of the DNA of Derry people. There were so many modest terraced houses, including my own, where a piano was more important than a three-piece suite of furniture. To this day it’s a point of pride for Derry folk to have a party piece to perform at the slightest encouragement. In the words of a certain song, ‘there was music there, in the Derry air.’

Coulter acknowledges the cross-over by parts of classical and pop music.

“When I co-wrote Puppet on String, I was partly influenced by Schubert and other composers. For example, the use of a bassoon in the orchestration of Puppet. There hadn’t been too many of them featured in pop music up to that time.”

He has received many honours, including the Freedom of Derry last year.

“The following day I was honoured when 3,000 Derry people turned up to Ebrington Square for an epic singalong of The Town I Loved So Well. I owe a great debt to the city of my birth, and I am grateful that I am still busy writing and recording and touring, with a 35-date Irish tour scheduled for later in the year.”

There should be a large audience for the BBC Prom from Derry’s Guildhall next week. The Proms Director David Pickard says that since the start of the Proms in 1895, “the aim has been to bring the best of classical music, performed to the highest standards, to the widest possible audience.

“I am delighted that there will be a BBC Proms Chamber Concert in every nation of the UK, and that we are visiting the Guildhall in Derry with Stile Antico. We hope that the audiences will be entertained and inspired by the joy of live classical music.”

The Derry concert is the first of a series of Chamber Concerts, and others will take place from July to September in Aberystwyth, Dewsbury, Truro and Perth.

David Pickard

The Stile Antico Ensemble, which is based in London, has an outstanding international reputation and performs widely around the world. Its awards have included the Gramophone Award for Early Music, as well as three Grammy Nominations. It also performed live at the 60th Grammy Award Ceremony at Madison Garden in New York.

Cara Curran, a member of the group went to Wallace High School in Lisburn where she sang in the school choir.

“I had an amazing music teacher called Robert Thompson and our choir gave concerts in many places, including Cyprus, Italy, Dublin and Truro. I was also a member of the Ulster Youth Choir under the direction of Christopher Bell and I remember singing in Derry with the choir and also in the Ulster Hall which has an outstanding acoustic, as clear as a bell.”

She studied at the University of York, where she took primary and masters degrees in music. During this period she was a member of the Ebor Singers.

She is now Head of Music at Ravenscourt Park Prep School in London but she is able to travel widely with Stile Antico, which means “old style” and was coined in the 17th century to describe the style of Renaissance church composition. The group performs some 40 concerts a year worldwide.

Cara is looking forward to visiting Derry with her fellow singers, and while they will be leaving for London shortly after the concert, she plans to stay for a couple of days longer to explore the city with her mother Kathryn who will be at the concert with her brother Conor.

The programme, titled The English Nightingale, will include not only music by William Byrd, who was celebrated in his Eighties as A Father of Musick, but also by some of his pupils.

He was a devout Catholic who secretly composed several Latin Masses, which was a highly illegal venture in the strongly Protestant England of Elizabeth I. However, he was also a member of the monarch’s Chapel Royal, and he wrote music for Anglican services as well.

Such artistic and political complexity in the life of William Byrd is an apt background for a concert of his music coming from the Stroke City of Derry/Londonderry itself.​