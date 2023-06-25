Beatrice enjoys Glastonbury as princess is spotted on final day of festival

Princess Beatrice has been spotted at Glastonbury, as she greeted friends with a hug near the hospitality interstage area of the festival.

Beatrice, 34, was seen with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi on Sunday afternoon – the last day of the festival which sees Sir Elton John set to close the event as the headline act.

Beatrice greeting friends at Glastonbury (Edd Dracott/PA)

The Duke of York’s daughter was dressed in a long sleeved black top, black skirt, white Adidas trainers and a cross-body handbag, and was wearing a pink wristband.

She smiled as she embraced friends before heading in the direction of the Left Field area.

Beatrice, who also attended the festival last year, is not the only royal to have descended on the Worthy Farm site in the past.

The then-Prince of Wales with Michael Eavis (centre) as Charles visited Glastonbury Festival 2010 to mark the 40th anniversary of the event (Yui Mok/PA)

Her sister Princess Eugenie has been previously, and their cousin the Duke of Sussex was pictured in the crowds in 2013 with his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.

In 2010, even the King – then the Prince of Wales – made an appearance, touring the site with founder Michael Eavis and taking to the Pyramid Stage to wave to revellers and meet the behind the scenes team.