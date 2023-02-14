Becky Hill coming to Belfast for Custom House Square summer gig

Two-time Brit-award winning singer Becky Hill will play her biggest Belfast headline show to date when she heads to the city this summer.

The Lose Control singer is set to play Custom House Square on Wednesday August 23.

It means the city will welcome one of the UK’s best-known pop and dance artists.

She rose to prominence after appearing on the first series of the then BBC talent contest The Voice UK before becoming the first contestant from the show to score a UK number 1 with her song Gecko (Overdrive) with Oliver Heldens topping the UK Singles Chart.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old’s top 10 debut album Only Honest On The Weekend, saw her score five Official Chart Top 40 singles and bring her BPI certification total to 9 x platinum, 4 x gold and 1 x silver.

Last weekend the Bewdley songwriter secured the Best Dance Act prize at the Brit Awards for a second consecutive year.

During her speech upon accepting the award, an emotional Becky said she was touched by the comments on being nominated and spoke of her “imposter syndrome”.

"I want to thank the Brits committee for putting me on the shortlist of the dance act for another year,” she said.

“It is such an honour to be nominated especially alongside the amazing Eliza Rose and the incredible Raye.

“I think Beyoncé said it best in her Grammy speech. We all have the queer community to thank for the best genre on earth.”

While accepting his speech at the ceremony, singer Harry Styles namechecked Becky Hill and other female artists who were absent from the best artist category.

The event faced a backlash this year, its second with gender-neutral categories, after the best artist list featured only male artists – Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Stormzy and Styles.

This was despite an increase in female artists or all-women groups across the board.

During his speech on stage, Styles – who won all four of the awards he was nominated for – namechecked Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Mabel, Florence + The Machine and Becky Hill – all female acts who might have been tapped for the award.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Monday will also play their biggest headline show in the Northern Irish capital to date during the same event in August.

Twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid will play at Custom House Square on August 16.

The duo arrived on the scene 34 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story. Since then, the ‘I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ hit-makers have enjoyed huge success across the globe.

It was the aforementioned song’s use in the movie, Benny & Joon, which earned the pair international recognition and a Top 10 hit in the US in 1993.

The pair have enjoyed Gold and Platinum singles and albums in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

They have also inspired a musical, the play and film Sunshine on Leith. The movie was the fifth highest grossing Independent UK film of 2013.