Belfast-born composer Sheridan Tongue to score top award at NI Music Prize this month

Belfast-born Emmy award-winning composer Sheridan Tongue, who has scored well-known TV shows including Silent Witness, Spooks and DCI Banks, is to be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award at NI Music Prize later this month.

Sheridan, who is also an artist and songwriter using the pseudonym IN-IS, will be the fourth recipient of the special award which recognises the role than an individual from Northern Ireland has played in the world of music.

Last year The Bafta-nominee picked up a prestigious Emmy award for his work on the quirky film The Last Artifact from the North-West Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. As well as composing for high-profile dramas, he has scored many documentaries such as Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking (Discovery), Wonders of the Universe (BBC), the landmark BBC NI series Spotlight on the Troubles: A Secret History and more recently Narco Wars (National Geographic).

He also composed a dramatic new soundtrack for the 13-part Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty for AMC+ and BBC America.

Sheridan, who released his second highly successful album 2068 as IN-IS in 2020, will be presented with his award by PRS for Music.

He said it was a “huge honour” to be recognised in this way and that composing music was all he had ever wanted to do growing up in Belfast.

“I am really looking forward to being back in Belfast for the awards ceremony on November 16; it is always a wonderful evening of music and I wish all those shortlisted for awards which will be announced on the night every success,” he said.

“As a teenager growing up in Belfast all I ever wanted to do was to make music. It was my passion.

“Through many years of long days and late nights working in numerous recording studios in London with artists and producers across all genres of music to now composing and creating soundtracks for television shows that are shown all around the world it has been an incredible journey.

“I would like to thank all the musicians, engineers, programmers and assistants that have worked with me on my soundtracks over the years and helped bring them to life.”

Michelle Escoffery, President of the PRS Members’ Council, said: “It is important for PRS to support and amplify composers from across the UK, recognising the impact their work has on audiences around the world.

"Sheridan consistently pushes boundaries to expand the breadth and depth of his song book.

“It is a real pleasure to honour him at this year’s NI Music Prize with Outstanding Contribution to Music.”

Previous winners of Outstanding Contribution to Music Award include Gary Lightbody, Steve Strange and Mike Edgar.

The Outstanding Contribution to Music presentation will take place during the evening of the NI Music Prize, an awards ceremony featuring six other categories including Album, Single, Video, Live Act, Artist of The Year and The Oh Yeah Legend Award.

There will be performances from five of the nominees on the night – SOAK, Robocobra Quartet, Leo Miyagee, Cherym and Rory Nellis. Dea Matrona, winners of last year’s new artist award, will also perform and Oh Yeah Legend Award recipient Barry Devlin will close the event with a few Horslips favourites.

The announcement of winners and all presentations will take place throughout the evening in the Ulster Hall, Belfast on Wednesday, November 16.

This event is part of a wider programme, Sound of Belfast, that will take place November 10-20.