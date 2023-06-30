Belfast City Council ‘ring-fences’ £20,000 for music venues

Belfast City Council (BCC) has become the first council in the UK to contribute to a new fund supporting “grassroots music venues”.

The Music Venue Trust has announced a new initiative that will see BCC invest in its pipeline investment fund.

Music Venue Trust aims to “protect, secure and improve UK grassroots music venues for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists”.

The investment fund, set up in autumn 2022, has so far successfully administered small grants to over 60 grassroots music venues across the UK, enabling them to make improvements to their venues or provide training.

BCC, as part of their recently launched ‘Music Matters’ programme has committed £20,000 to the fund, which will be ring-fenced for Belfast venues.

The venues will in turn be able to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to be used for sound, lights, sound, access, ventilation and minor building alterations, or for staff training.

The grants also cover diversifying workforces, succession planning, skills development, and strengthening local community ties.

Sinn Fein councillor Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, chair of BCC’s city growth and regeneration committee, said: “Our council is committed to supporting and nurturing the local music scene, and capitalising upon the economic, social and regenerative value music can bring to our city.

“Igniting the live experience and supporting venues to deliver the best experiences they can is a key pillar of our Music Matters strategy.

“The pipeline investment fund will support small venues to make improvements to enhance what it’s like to attend a gig or perform your music in front of a live audience.

“I’d encourage all eligible venues to take a look at the funding available and see how it can best support them, whether through physical improvements or behind the scenes in the shape of staff training or improving skills.”

Grassroots music venues in Belfast will be encouraged to apply for amounts “that will make a material improvement to the artist and audience experience while safeguarding the efficient running of venue spaces”.

Applications can be submitted throughout the summer, with decisions made in early autumn.

Beverley Whitrick, chief operating officer at Music Venue Trust, said: “This exciting new partnership with Belfast City Council, which will see £20,000 invested in the Music Venue Trust Pipeline Investment Fund, is exactly the kind of forward thinking collaboration that will help save and protect our local grassroots music venues.

“As well as the significant revenues they deliver to local economies these venues are a vital part of the cultural life of the towns and cities in which they are based.”

Applications for the investment fund are open until August 25.