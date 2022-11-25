Belfast comic Paddy Raff announces ‘unique’ family friendly comedy gig

Comedian Paddy Raff is to perform an intimate and “unique” family friendly comedy show at The Mac in Belfast next year.

The show on May 20, 2023 will feature some of his best loved characters including Nigel and a first ever live appearance from Granny Raff.

Best known for his BBC NI television show, the live gig suitable for both young and old will feature: “Belly laughs for the whole family, that blends both classic & brand new stand-up, musical comedy and storytelling suitable for all ages all in a venue where your kids are so close to their favourite TV characters they could hit them with their popcorn.”

It has been a remarkable rise for Raff over the years, going from from being a wedding singer to breaking records selling out the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Tickets for the family friendly show at The Mac in Belfast go on sale November 30 at 11am from themaclive.com.