Belfast Community Gospel Choir director on the inspiration behind her new album

Director of Belfast Community Gospel Choir shares her memories of a music-filled childhood and her late mother

Marie Lacey, founder and director of Belfast Community Gospel Choir (BCGC) says: “I am east Belfast born and bred, literally in the shadow of the cranes.”

Marie’s upbringing and the influence of her mother — popular gospel singer, the late Margaret Leebody — inspired a deep affinity with music, a strong faith and community connection.

“My father was a docker, my mum was a waitress, so it was the quintessential Belfast working-class home,” Marie (66) says.

“For all of the financial needs of the inner city, we had seriously the happiest childhood, we wanted for nothing and there was an abundance of love in our home.

“My parents were very ardent Christians and they lived out our faith especially in our community. Everyone would come to the door if there was anything they needed because they knew my mum and dad would help them. So it was a lovely, lovely home.

“My mum was a very well-known gospel singer right up to her late sixties she was still travelling around the province. She had a beautiful voice. She was just so popular, but it meant that our home was always filled with music.”

Marie's son Jonny with his wife Louise and grandsons Alex (5) and Jacob (2)

Marie recalls an oft-used furniture item which was a permanent fixture during those years: “If you are of my generation, you’ll remember the prized piece of furniture in every living room was the radiogram. You had this coffin-like lump of wood, you had the turntable, a section for your LPs and then a radio. Ours sat under the window with the vase of the plastic flowers on top, but that radiogram was never off.

“There were albums being played, all my mum’s favourites of the day. All these big gospel singers of the fifties and sixties, and she used to be listening to that all the time. So, from when I was born, I had this music around me. Gospel music was just in my genes.”

As a teen, Marie began solo singing and became involved in church worship music.

“I loved, loved choirs, particularly the gospel version of choir, because it’s funky, it’s lively, it fills people with joy,” she says.

“So I was always creating choirs in my church for special occasions. As I grew older, I started to feel like the talent I had for arranging music etc., it was all confined to the world of the church and I wanted it to be in the community. I wanted everybody to have an opportunity to sing these wonderful gospel songs and enjoy the joy of that music.”

Motivated further by her love of reality TV show Last Choir Standing, the encouragement of a friend, and the steadfast support of her husband Lynas, Marie launched BCGC in 2009. She was elated by the interest in from all walks of life provincewide.

“I remember one guy in particular who arrived at the audition in his motorbike gear,” she says.

“He pulled his helmet off and he stood in front of us, and the next thing he just started singing Stevie Wonder Isn’t She Lovely, and honestly my jaw fell open. He had such a fabulous voice.

“So these people who had ever had a platform or maybe weren’t even looking for a platform for their singing, suddenly had their choir being formed that was going to sing really lively, funky music that they would enjoy.”

Marie's mother Margaret Leebody

The group went from success to success, and recently appeared on BBC’s Gospel Choir of the Year TV series. During BCGC’s break, Marie recorded a new solo album, Legacy, last summer. She wanted to ‘breathe new life’ into a selection of gospel classics such as The Old Rugged Cross, and Softly and Tenderly, with fresh music arrangements enhanced by lush strings by arranger Sean Fitzpatrick, played by the Arco String Quartet.

“I have two little grandsons, they live in Liverpool and they are aged five and two, and it just struck me one day that, obviously my mum has passed away so they will never meet their great-grandmother,” she says.

“It’s highly unlikely they would ever hear the music of their great-grandmother.

“These gospel songs are basically dying out, they are not being sung any more.

“And so it was with them in my heart, I felt I need to leave a legacy for these boys. I want them to grow up to know what their heritage was in music.”

Marie Lacey on stage at the Waterfront Hall (3)

Marie focuses on eight songs that her mother sang for Legacy. She describes Margaret as being a brilliant influence in her life spiritually, in guiding her in her faith and teaching her how to treat others. She was also great craic, Marie adds, recalling a time when her mother adopted a fake accent in a ‘posh shop’ in Dublin.

“I remember one time in Brown Thomas my mum was looking for a new handbag. The girl came to help her and my mum was talking in a very nice Belfast accent, but then she just said ‘beg’ instead of ‘bag’, ‘I’m in for a new handbeg’,” Marie laughs.

“She was just lovely and everybody that knew her absolutely loved her.”

One of songs Marie chose for Legacy was The Old Rugged Cross.

“I can hear my mum singing it, but it’s also the centre of my life because I have such a strong Christian faith,” she says.

“The cross is like at the centre of my decisions, my actions. It’s a universal symbol of hope, even people who are not Christian will recognise the cross and see it as a symbol of peace and redemption.

“Remembering back to the 9/11 tragedy in New York and the two iron girders that were left standing, and they were in the shape of a cross.

“Many people in New York and across the world saw that as like a sign of hope and that out of this terrible tragedy there would come healing.

“The cross, it’s the sign of the unfathomable love of God, so I created an arrangement that I don’t think exists anywhere else in the world, and I recorded it with just a string quartet and it’s very unique, so it’s really special.”

Legacy by Marie Lacey is available to purchase at bcgc.biz/shop, and is streaming on Spotify and Apple Music