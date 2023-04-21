Belfast DJ aiming to be ‘one of the greats’ after signing to top US record label

Billy Gillies hoping new single will catapult him into same league as hero Calvin Harris

A Belfast DJ has spoken of his excitement at releasing his first single with an American record label.

Billy Gillies (33) is hoping it will be an international hit after signing with Big Beats, an imprint of Atlantic Records.

Don’t Call Me Baby, a rework of the 1999 song by Australian House duo Madison Avenue, is released today.

He said: “I’m really excited, just totally buzzing about it to be honest. I can’t wait.”

Previous single Lagoon was a big fan favourite in Belfast.

He recalled: “Last year I played at Custom House Square. When I dropped Lagoon and turned the music down, 5,000 people were just singing it back to me.

“That’s just a moment I’ll never forget.”

Billy has been interested in DJing since childhood, and as he got older he began to see it as possible career.

He explained: “When I started going to the clubs at 18, I was picturing myself being up there. I used to go to The Coach in Banbridge, and every time I imagined myself being in the DJ booth playing to a big crowd like that.”

His career has flourished and he now has 131,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

He added: “I want to be one of the best DJs, remembered like Calvin Harris and Avicii, but in my own way and style.

“I want to be remembered as one of the greats.”

His DJing has taken him all over the world.

He said: “I’m just back from Asia, so I played in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

“I must say, Singapore was amazing, probably one of my favourite places to DJ — just the culture and the weather, everything was amazing, and the people were so friendly.

“I love playing in the States too. I played in Los Angeles at a festival called Dreamstate, and that has been one of my favourite gigs so far.”

However, it’s hard to top the fans in his home city.

Billy explained: “You cannot beat back home in Belfast, I love to play back home.

“When I started making music, I would post it on my personal Facebook.

“I remember the friends I had on the personal Facebook, and I’ll see them comment on the main music page now.

“So, I have my hardcore fans that have been there since day dot.

“I am really proud of the way my career has gone up to this point.

“I feel like this is just another level that I’m stepping into now (with the new single).

“So, I’m ready for whatever challenges are coming my way.”

