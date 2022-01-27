Belfast electronic duo Bicep add some headlining muscle to this year’s AVA festival

Belfast Brit nominees Bicep are among the acts lined up to perform at the AVA Festival in the city this summer.

The electronic duo, Andy Ferguson and Matt McBriar, will join a heavyweight host of acts who will take to the stage at the Titanic Slipways in Belfast on June 3 and 4.

Other artists on the bill include Mura Masa, aka Alex Crossan, Jon Hopkins, Floorplan, Gemma Dunleavy, Biig Piig, aka Jess Smyth, and Giant Swan.

AVA Belfast has evolved into an important festival event in Northern Ireland’s cultural calendar. Over the weekend of June 3 and 4, international artists from the live and electronic worlds will play in the heart of Belfast alongside talent from across Ireland.

This year camping has been introduced, with a variety of options from pre-pitched tents, bell tents and an option to camp with your own tent in Victoria Park. Looking out onto a lake, the campsite is a short walk from the festival site where revellers can camp with a group of friends.

The event will see Bicep play their biggest homecoming gig to date. The duo’s meteoric rise to fame saw them rise from party planners and bloggers to Brit Award nominees, with a UK number two album, Isles.

Also on board is three-time Grammy-nominated producer, Mura Masa aka Alex Crossan, making his Ava debut. Known for his optimistic and charged productions, Mura Masa encompasses the energy of youth; winning him international recognition and platinum-selling records across UK, USA, and Australia.

Representing for the leftfield fans is Jon Hopkins, Grammy-nominated composer of left-leaning electronica crafted for the night time mind, body and soul. Jon joins June’s event with a DJ set that will be a celestial interpretation of techno and drums with a powerful visual show brought by long-term collaborator Dan Tombs. In his career, Jon is regarded as a remarkable creative mind - producing music for Brian Eno, Coldplay, David Holmes and more.

Born in Cork and raised in Kerry, Biig Piig aka Jess Smyth has rocketed to fame with her smooth take on rap and neo-soul. Already having racked up millions of plays on Spotify, Biig Piig’s slick and sedative sound has seen her recognised as one of Ireland’s most important current live exports.

Experimental electronic sounds come from Bristol’s vibrant punk/ techno crossover duo Giant Swan, while harder techno explorations come from I Hate Models and VTSS.

Emmett Costello, head of programming, AVA Festival, said: “We are really excited to announce our festival line-up for 2022 which includes bringing 13 Belfast debuts to our new home at the Titanic Slipways.

“We're really proud to be continuing to support amazing Irish talent including Bicep, Biig Piig, Calibre, Gemma Dunleavy, Kessler, Enola Gay, Mark Blair, Holly Lester & ELLLL, as well as continuing to diversify our line-up with international artists like across multiple genres.”

Sarah McBriar, founder of AVA Festival, added: “There is something very special about bringing together many minds, energies and artists in a city like Belfast.

“It's an explosion of joy, an atmosphere wrapped up in yeows and arms loosely punching the air from the moment we open the doors.

“Our city, our people, is as much a part of the line-up, as each artist we put on the bill, and we can't wait to bring it back all together again.”

Tickets for AVA, including Weekend and Group tickets, are available from avafestival.com