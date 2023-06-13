Belfast Empire leads tributes to Aslan frontman and ‘consummate performer’ Dignam

Aslan singer Christie Dignam performing at the Empire in Belfast

Aslan singer Christie Dignam performing at the Empire in Belfast

The Belfast Empire Music Hall said it was “incredibly saddened” by the death of Aslan frontman Christy Dignam who died following a prolonged illness.

The 63-year-old Dubliner’s family confirmed he passed away at home yesterday.

Dignam’s daughter Kiera posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, saying he died “peacefully” after a “courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family”.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam.

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family,” she wrote.

Read more Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long battle with cancer

Ms Dignam has asked for the family’s “need for privacy” to be honoured at this “immensely painful period”.

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great storyteller and amazing person,” she added.

“We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family.”

Aslan singer Christie Dignam performing at the Empire in Belfast

Posting a picture of Dignam performing in The Belfast Empire, the Botanic Avenue venue wrote that Aslan were regular visitors and “Christy was never anything short of a gentleman”.

“A consummate performer, he ensured that any of the consistently sold-out Empire Aslan gigs were an almost religious experience, as well as being incredibly generous with his time spent with those who’d come to see him,” said the music hall.

“Our thoughts are with his family and bandmates on this difficult day.”

Dignam’s family said in January that he was being looked after “lovingly by family” and a palliative care team at his northside home.

The Finglas native was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer, in 2013.

Aslan singer Christie Dignam performing at the Empire in Belfast

He was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin in July last year and spent six months in the care of the haematology and cardiac care team.

In a short statement, Aslan said they were “beyond devastated” to have lost “not just our band member but our friend Christy, that we have had so many years or sharing our lives with”.

Irish President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Mr Dignam, saying he “made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation”.