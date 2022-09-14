Belfast Empire shares previously unseen Depeche Mode photos – and the story behind them

File photo dated 21/10/02 of Depeche Mode (left-right) Martin Gore, Dave Gahan and Andy Fletcher arriving at the Old Saatchi Gallery in London, for the Q Awards 2002. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Renowned music venue Belfast Empire has shared how a Depeche Mode fan was sent surprise photos of the band after they played the Ulster Hall in 1983.

Belfast man Brian McDonnell sadly passed away 20 years ago aged 37, but his sister Anne recently shared the previously unseen photos of the English electronic band – and the story behind them.

Posting the story to Twitter on Tuesday, Belfast Empire wrote: “When Depeche Mode played Belfast in 1983, a young fan called Brian McDonnell, unable to bring a camera into the Ulster Hall, threw a roll of film with his name and address on it onto the stage and let DM take the pictures. These are what the band sent him back.”

"Brian is sadly no longer with us, but his sister, Anne McDonnell Lawrence found these pictures and shared them with the rather great Facebook group Belfast Concert photos of the 1980s,” the bar’s Twitter account continued.

The candid photographs of the then young group show its members playing the guitar, smiling and being filmed.

The back of one of the pictures also shows the autograph of lead singer, David Gahan.

"It's a very touching act by a young band just on the cusp of greatness. A reminder to be excellent to one another,” added Belfast Empire, who will also be hosting Irish Depeche Mode tribute act, D-MODE, for an upcoming gig on September 24.

Depeche Mode, which formerly consisted of four members, is now made up of just Dave Gahan and Martin Gore.

Original bandmate Vince Clarke left in the early 1980s, while keyboardist Andy Fletcher sadly passed away earlier this year, at the age of 60, from an aortic dissection

Nicknamed “Fletch”, he founded the group in Basildon in 1980 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two years ago.

Depeche Mode have sold over 100 million records and played live to more than 30 million fans worldwide.

The group last played in Northern Ireland in 2013, with an Odyssey Arena show. Prior to that, they hadn’t performed live locally for 27 years, last coming to Maysfield Leisure Centre on their 1986 tour.