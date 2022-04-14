Belfast gig to raise money for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Belfast’s Oh Yeah Centre will hold a charity concert in aid of Ukrainian refugees next weekend.

The line-up will be headed by Duke Special, DJ Phil Taggart and The Wood Burning Savages.

Other performers include Joshua Burnside, Sister Ghost, Dark Tropics and Lemonade Shoelace.

Organisers of the Stendhal Festival are teaming up with the Oh Yeah Centre for the charity event.

Tickets for the April 23 gig cost £15 and all proceeds will go to charity Stowarzyszenie Leubuzzi, which is feeding refugees in Poland.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February Poland has accepted more than 2.7m refugees.

An estimated 4.7m Ukrainians have fled since the war began.

There have also been reports that President Vladimir Putin has sent almost 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to “resettle” in remote corners of Russia, such as Siberia.

Antrim woman Pamela Moore is serving as a link between the charity and the concert organisers.

She said the proceeds could mean the difference between a child eating for a week or not.

“Working with this charity in Poland, I’ve seen first-hand how traumatic it is for Ukrainian refugees arriving in a new country, having fled all they have,” she said.

“The money raised here can’t help them get back the life they once had, but it can help them greatly as they arrive to start a new one.”

Oh Yeah Centre boss Charlotte Dryden said she was “delighted” the local music community can come together for a good cause.

“We are so pleased to be hosting what will no doubt be a brilliant event at the Oh Yeah,” she said.

“The fact that all these acts were so willing to give their time and talents to this cause voluntarily speaks volumes to their character and their desire to see a better future for all involved in the Ukraine war.”

Ross Parkhill of Stendhal Festival added: “It’s been a great experience putting this together with the Oh Yeah Centre and all the acts on the bill.

“It’s a great example of how our music community will often come together to help others in the spirit of solidarity.

“We really hope to see a big crowd turn out on April 23.”