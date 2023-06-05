Belfast keeping it real for Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher rates Belfast as one of his top cities because the people are so straight-talking.

The Oasis star — whose new album Council Skies with his band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, was released this weekend — is a regular visitor to Northern Ireland thanks to producer, DJ and composer, David Holmes who has worked with him on his albums.

The 55-year-old (below), who recently split from music publicist wife Sara MacDonald, told Cool FM’s John Kearns he has always had a special relationship with Belfast from way back in the early days of Oasis.

He said: “I do love Belfast and my journey with the city and the people began on a very special night when Oasis played the Limelight the day our debut album Definitely Maybe hit number one in the album charts. I’ll never forget that feeling.

“We’d been booked to play for ages but we’d no idea that we’d end up playing the gig on what was such a monumental night in the history of Oasis. The gig was, of course, incredible and the fans were so into it. That was such a memorable night.”

Noel’s experiences and love of Belfast aren’t simply measured though by ‘airport, soundcheck, gig , hotel’, it’s a city he knows well and has a real soft spot for the people.

“Oh man, the people are great and they can spot a fake person a mile away which is a talent you develop when you live in a really gritty city. It’s a city that is both tough and fun at the same time. You’ll always get a good laugh in Belfast.”