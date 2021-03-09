Belfast landmark project to showcase very best in local musical talent

Historic Belfast buildings will form the backdrop for series of online performances

Music man: Malojian will be performing at the Carnegie Library on Belfast’s Oldpark Road

Some of Belfast's most historic buildings and hidden architectural gems are to provide the backdrop for a series of online showcases from emerging and established musicians.

The collaborative video project will promote the cultural significance of the venues as well as the wide-ranging musical talents of the artists involved.

All Points: North will show off a selection of our foremost digital content creators, musicians and electronic producers, filmed in historical buildings located across the city.

The project is being managed by Belfast Electronic Arts & Music Academy (Beama). The team is made up of local digital artists and creative arts managers, including singer-songwriter Anthony Toner; electronic producer, DJ and label owner Timmy Stewart, and creative arts director John Walls, joined by videographers including Ross McClean and Paul McParland.

The artists taking part come from mainly acoustic and electronic genres. Among those performing in the different venues are Malojian at the Carnegie Library on Oldpark Road; singer-songwriter Gary Lutton filmed at St Joseph's Church in Sailortown; dance and electronic artists Bloom playing a set in Ireland's only Hindu temple at the Indian Community Centre, Clifton Street; electronic act Protocol filmed alongside the historic Titanic Pumphouse, and Hannah McPhillimy at the Indian Community Centre.

With the arts sector having been devastated by the pandemic, All Points: North, supported by the Arts Council and Department for Communities, has provided much needed employment for digital creatives and musicians as well as a platform to showcase and promote their talent across Ireland, the UK and beyond.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Beama manager and producer for the project John Walls said: "With thanks to Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Department for Communities, All Points: North will help support the fact that Northern Ireland is fast becoming world-renowned for a vibrant music and arts scene, from singer-songwriters, bands, festival and electronic acts.

"Anyone with an interest in music, architectural heritage and visual arts will enjoy experiencing these incredible performances, framed in some of our city's hidden architectural gems.

"Working within the current challenging environment due to the pandemic, we believe we have produced a series of high-quality videos which showcases the incredible talent and beautiful heritage we have here in Belfast. We believe this project is just the beginning and that there is scope to do so much more."

Jo Wright of Arts Council added: "All Points: North is an exciting new series which shines a light on the incredible musical talent we have in the region set against a backdrop of truly special and unique spaces. Congratulations to all involved."

Terry McKeown of Sailortown Regeneration welcomed the chance to be involved with the project, after filming took place at St Joseph's Church.

The project launch will take place on Friday, March 19, at 7pm via Vimeo on www.allpointsarts.com.