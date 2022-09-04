Belfast misses out on hosting Irish music festival Fleadh Cheoil

Belfast has missed out on hosting Ireland’s largest traditional musical festival after organisers confirmed the Fleadh Cheoil will return to Mullingar.

The Northern Ireland capital was in the running to host the annual festival alongside Wexford but next year’s event will take place in Co Westmeath in the Republic.

Mullingar hosted the Fleadh last month with hundreds of thousands attending to enjoy the 150 competitions on show.

This year marked a return for the festival after it had been cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s staging of the roving festival was dubbed “The Homecoming”, as the town was the first to host the Fleadh over 70 years ago in 1951.

The opening ceremony heard a tribute to tragic primary school teacher and talented traditional musician Ashling Murphy, 23, who was killed while out jogging beside a canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly in January.

Irish President Michael D Higgins also highlighted the ongoing importance of traditional music in Irish culture.

Welcoming the news about next year, Joe Connaire from the Fleadh executive committee said: "It has been a great privilege to host this fantastic event and showcase Ireland's Hidden Heartlands to a global audience.”

"Today’s news is a testament to the Comhaltas volunteer committee, with the support of Westmeath County Council, and the passion that was collectively brought to make this year’s Fleadh a resounding success and an unforgettable one.”

In 2013 the Fleadh came to Northern Ireland for the first time in its 60-year history when Derry hosted the event.

It is the only time it has ever been held here.

Last month it was revealed TUV Ards and North Down Borough councillor Stephen Cooper tried to stop a letter of support being issued from the council to Belfast City Council and Ards Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, who had been making Belfast’s bid.

Despite the letter of support being recommended by Ards and North Down Borough Council officials, the TUV councillor said the council should only “note” and not support the recommendation.

Other unionists on the council did support the letter.