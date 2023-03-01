Belfast music scene legend Rosie McMichael passes away

Tributes have poured in for a stalwart of Belfast’s arts and music scene who passed away this week following a short illness.

Originally from Randalstown, Rosie McMichael was heavily involved in countless festivals, concerts and exhibitions in the city throughout her life, and was very well known, for both championing local artists and stamping the wrists of gig-goers at the doors of many music venues.

One Twitter user said that half of Belfast referred to her as ‘Aunt Rosie’ when she took many young people to the Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival.

A statement from Belfast’s Oh Yeah Music Centre reads: “We are really saddened to hear of the passing of Rosie McMichael.

“A huge supporter and champion of the local arts and music scene. There isn't a venue or festival she didn't roll the sleeves up for.

"You loved seeing her on the door coz you knew you'd get a smile, a chat, a bit of craic. She had the biggest heart for this city. Rosie stepped up or popped into Oh Yeah many a time over the years. We will miss her, thank you Rosie.”

Alliance Party councillor Sian Mulholland said: “I am totally floored to hear that music scene legend Rosie McMichael has passed away.

"A volunteer stalwart so often found doing the door at a gig or smoking outside one. I've just been told her wishes were 'no moping, no crying, live life', what a wonderful human.”

The Belfast Empire added: “So unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of Rosie McMichael, friend to so many of us over the years with her dedicated involvement and support to the music scene. A wonderful soul.

“Rosie was a stalwart of the local music scene, as well as the arts in general, a well known sight stamping wrists and taking in the acts.

“Rest in peace.”