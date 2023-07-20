Belfast musician raises £2k to produce video for song about brother who has cerebral palsy

A Belfast-born musician has told of his delight after reaching a fundraising milestone for a song that he’s dedicating to his brother.

Dan Magill (37) has written the tune for brother Michael, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

“It’s called Special and it’s about Michael, documenting his life and the experiences I’ve had with him,” Dan explained.

Michael (35) was diagnosed with the condition when he was just two.

Belfast brothers overjoyed at securing musical milestone target

Dan added: “It affects his mobility skills, speech, learning ability and his mobility function, but he’s doing really well.

“He’s up walking and talking and doing good.”

The brothers have a very close bond, something he wanted to show through the song.

“We are very lucky to have each other. He brings a lot of joy to my life and I love bringing joy to his life, so we are a great team,” Dan said.

To accompany the song, the pair have decided to make a video that highlights everything that’s good about their relationship.

However, in order to raise the money that’s needed, Dan set up a GoFundMe page.

“I wanted to do it professionally. Obviously it’s a very expensive art form, so I wanted to make it as impactful as possible,” he said.

The brothers have been blown away by the money they have raised so far.

“We have successfully raised £2,000 to produce the project. We are really excited about it,” Dan said.

“I put the GoFundMe out and I wasn’t really expecting it to do as well as it has.

“It’s been absolutely amazing, everyone has been very generous.

“I just want to bring the video to life and show Michael enjoying himself.”

Support has come from all over the globe.

“We had generous donations from some people and a few from America. I really appreciate every donation.

“This means the world because I’m able to capture the life of the person who means the most to me in the art form that means the most to me.”

He also believes that Special is the most personal song he has ever written.

“It’s the cherry on top of all the music I’ve done so far. I think it will be the most important song I’ve done.”

Dan hopes that it will resonate with a range of listeners.

“I want to raise awareness around cerebral palsy and use the opportunity of this project to also raise awareness on other special needs individuals and how important they are to their loved ones,” he said.

According to disability charity Scope, cerebral palsy affects about one in every 400 children in the UK, with approximately 60 children diagnosed in Northern Ireland every year.

It’s caused by a problem with the brain that develops before, during or soon after birth, and while there’s no cure, there are a range of treatments that can help.