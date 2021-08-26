Belfast performer Duke Special cancels Co Down gig after contracting Covid-19

Northern Ireland singer-songwriter Duke Special has had to cancel two gigs after the performer announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Belfast artist, whose non-stage name is Peter Wilson, was expected to perform at the Walled Garden in Bangor on Thursday evening, with a concert in the Co Tipperary town of Cloughjordan on Friday also cancelled.

He said he was now isolating having contracted the virus and apologised to fans who were due to attend the gigs.

In a tweet the piano-based songwriter said: “Absolutely gutted to have to announce that we’re having to cancel our gig at the Walled Garden in Bangor tonight and Cloughjordan tomorrow.

“I’ve tested positive for Covid so am now isolating. Thank you to everyone who had tickets. Promoters will be in touch. Apologies again x.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Fans online wished the singer well, as many took to social media to hope he recovers soon.

The 50-year-old had told the Sunday Life how much he was looking forward to the performance in Co Down as part of the Open House Festival.

“Online concerts have kept people connected but music is at the heart of the community, nothing can replace that sense of joy or that special connection that live performances bring,” he said.

“The concert marks the 20th anniversary of my debut as Duke Special, so we’ll cover a broad retrospective with songs from all different albums and theatre productions.

“It’s amazing how, songs take on a special meaning for people. They become linked with a particular moment in time, a feeling or a person. I feel privileged that my work has been imbued with so much emotion.

“Yet as an artist, I can’t stay still. I have to keep stretching myself, exploring new areas and creating fresh material so, of course, there’ll also be some new stuff as well.

“I’ll also be accompanied on stage by long-term collaborators Temperance society Chip Bailey and Ben Castle. These are two of my most favourite people in the world to play with and they’re both very good friends. It’ll be a really great show.”