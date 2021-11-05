Belfast Philharmonic Choir returns to live stage after lockdown

The Belfast Philharmonic Choir will hit a fresh note on Saturday night when it gives its first live performance to an audience since the start of the pandemic.

Under conductor Stephen Doughty, alongside organist David Leigh, the ‘Phil’ will perform choral works in the Presbyterian Church’s headquarters at Fisherwick Place in Belfast.

The audience will be required to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings.

The choir won’t be required to wear masks while singing. However, Covid rules in the autumn meant rehearsals in St Bride’s on Derryvolgie Avenue were masked, and in two shifts.

It was only last week that the whole choir rehearsed together in the former Methodist Church at Carlisle Circus.

The Phil’s manager Laura Bradley said: “It was great for members to meet their friends again and to demonstrate the power of live music. It was a lovely sound.”

The long lockdown did not completely silence the choir, and it performed two works online, including the Missa Brevis by Kodaly, which will be the main feature in Saturday’s performance.

“This was written originally partly as an organ Mass and later developed into a choral work, and it is particularly suited to be performed in the Presbyterian Assembly Buildings, which has a very good organ,” said Ms Bradley.

“The Kodaly piece was composed in Hungary in very difficult conditions during the siege of Budapest at the end of the Second World War, and there is symbolism in that this will be the main work in our first live performance after our own period of challenging isolation during the lockdown.

“At the end of September we held auditions and we recruited some 16 new members, including four tenors.

“A similar number left the choir, but we are fortunate in steadily keeping up our membership during this difficult period in comparison to choirs in other parts of the UK which lost members.”

The Phil, which has a membership of around 100 people from different walks of life, is already looking forward to its 150th anniversary in 2024.

“We are hoping to attract new commissions and to bring the choir to venues outside Belfast and perhaps overseas,” added Ms Bradley.

Meanwhile, the focus is firmly on Saturday’s concert.

Choir vice-chair Dr Michael Chambers, a retired Lurgan GP who joined the Phil more than 40 years ago after hearing it perform The Messiah, said: “We are looking forward greatly to Saturday’s concert.

“We want to sing and the audience wants to hear us, and it is going to be very special.”