Belfast rapper Jun Tzu details holding classmates hostage with potato peeler

Belfast rap star Jun Tzu has revealed how he once ‘held his school class hostage with a potato peeler’ while growing up in Manchester.

The NI songwriter, whose real name is Jonathan Hamilton, recently appeared on The Whiskey n White podcast, which is hosted by west Belfast boxers, Tommy McCarthy and Tyrone McKenna.

Now in his early 30s, Jun Tzu detailed getting kicked out of school in north England, following one particularly dramatic incident.

“I took my class hostage with a potato peeler,” he said.

“My dad had bought me a visor. Someone stole it. So I said to the teacher, someone stole my visor here.

“And the teacher went, ‘anybody see Johnny’s visor?’ No one batted an eyelid. She went, ‘sorry’.

“And I thought, ‘f*** that’. Locked the door, bro, and says, ‘no one’s leaving’.”

After describing how he eventually ‘let the girls in the class go’, Jun Tzu said that soon, ‘five P.E teachers were stood there and they’re like, ‘Johnny open the door, you better let us in’.”

He then said he grabbed a classmate, took a potato peeler out of his bag and stuck it to the pupil’s neck.

“Jimmy opened the door and I said to everybody, ‘back off, come near me and Jimmy gets it’,” Jun Tzu added, concluding that he then ran home afterwards.

Co-host McCarthy, who has also now dipped his toes into the world of stand-up comedy, responded: “Listen, Manchester in them times; what is more stereotypical than the Irish kid taking the students hostage with a potato peeler?”

A short clip circulating online of the conversation has garnered nearly 12,000 views to date, with one person commenting: “Nah this is mad! This can’t be real,” to which Jun Tzu replied: “It’s real, don’t make me find Jimmy and interview him to prove it.”

Earlier this month, Jun Tzu supported Irish language hip-hop trio Kneecap before their gig at the Féile in west Belfast.

He moved to Manchester from Northern Ireland at the age of 10, going back and forth between the two cities until he was 17.

He has been writing and performing his own rap music since the mid-2000s and says his lyrics are inspired by growing up in Northern Ireland, his views on religion and his perspective on violence within the streets of Manchester.