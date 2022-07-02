Belfast songwriter Joby Fox on how his roots are etched throughout his new album

Joby is performing at Culturlann as part of the Féile an Phobail

Joby Fox was active with The Bankrobbers and then Energy Orchard, bringing musical credit to the Riverdale area of Andersonstown and writing the peerless ballad, Belfast.

Before that, he was a “recreational rioter”, familiar with the inside of Castlereagh holding centre. Joby’s early years were shaped by the darkest years of the conflict, but his adult life has been about peace, love and transcendence.

He has worked in the Middle East, searching out reconciliation in song. He helped to establish a rescue boat, Mo Chara, that has saved thousands of refugees from the waters around the Greek island of Lesvos.

Three years ago, Joby moved from his homeland to the Danish village of Lemming, west of Copenhagen. He set up home with his partner, Sophie Rasmussen, and they relaxed into rural life. Their son, Ruairi, attends a Steiner-influenced school there and Joby has been building a recording studio.

He compares the landscape to Fermanagh’s waterways and confesses that he’s like a pig in the proverbial. In time, he’s been able to finish a collection of songs. Some of them have been in transit for years, but many have arrived fresh into his base in central Jutland.

“I have to pinch myself now and again,” Joby laughs. “It’s really great and it’s also about the headspace, isn’t it? We’re surrounded by forest and lakes. Everybody’s so laid back here. It’s a dream come true.”

He connected with some young jazz musicians, Nikolaj Svaneborg (piano), Søren Nissum (guitar), Mark Kuhn (bass) and Aske Stubkjaer Madsen (drums). They recorded in the Hideout Studio in Aalborg and Freja Wurtz sang backing vocals.

In song, Joby is returning to intense moments in his life. He’s walking the streets of west Belfast where some of the heartache resides.

He hears voices coming out of the perilous sea and he allows himself the luxury of pure joy in the moment. He has always been an emotional artist, but this is exceptional work.

It is also a distinctly Irish record, with a brooding power that’s akin to Christy Moore and Van Morrison. The sound of the double bass and beautiful strings are part of a tradition that goes back to Morrison’s classic Astral Weeks. Joby laughs again. He talks about the mood-inducing power of the major seventh chord, where the magic happens.

Another important influence was Bap Kennedy, his sadly departed bandmate in Energy Orchard. While the new songs started to blossom, Joby took on the Bap advice of not listening to them too much while it was being created. “Bap would say, I don’t want to get sick of it, I want to keep it fresh.”

He then put a great deal of trust in Danish producer, Søren Mikkelsen, who took the recordings to his Medley Studio in Copenhagen.

One of his early suggestions was to strip out the music and put more emphasis on the mood of the songs. Joby was a bit startled.

He says: “At the start, there were a couple of tense moments. I was like, where’s this going to go? And after the second or third session, something came together. It was more about me and him, our relationship, about trusting him a bit more. He’s a good mate.”

Naturally, exile is part of the story. On the track No Home, he mentions the “English profiteers” that have caused the singer’s rootless condition. It could be a modern reference or a centuries-old grievance. Joby is keen that we should hear the nuance in the lyric.

“I made sure when I said, ‘English profiteers’, I meant the profiteers, and not the ordinary English, who have suffered from the same class of people. After all, I lived there for 10 years.”

Six months ago, Joby settled on the title of the album. He’s calling it, I Once Was a Hawk, Now I’m a Dove. That’s quite the statement, I say. Joby explains that there’s a particular method in the title.

“I wanted to say something. I was pitching it at Ireland and my own journey. I wanted to open out about all of that and go a bit further. I was hoping it would be played in the south and they would pick up on it. That they would think, wow, what’s all this about?

“They’re going to have to try to begin to understand that we have covered ground together, as a community. I do sense a bit of trepidation from the south of Ireland about recent political developments and the talk about border polls and all of that. I think there’s another story that needs to be told.

“We’re not scary monsters. That goes for the unionist community and the nationalist community. We’ve done most of the work. On the political side, the big tectonic issues, the constitutional issues, there’s always been push and shove. But ordinary people have been getting on with their lives.

“I don’t like the phrase ‘united Ireland’. I’ve made that clear in several debates that I’ve been involved in. I don’t like it; it’s loaded. It’s the kind of thing that puts our unionist and loyalist brothers and sisters off.

“I would rather go for ‘an agreed Ireland’. That might be a long way off, but the conversation must begin.”

Joby Fox is performing at Culturlann, Belfast, on August 5 with Ursula Burns, part of the Féile an Phobail. His new album is released in September