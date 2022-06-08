Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent present Music Against Homelessness in aid of Simon Community

The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent will present their first Music Against Homelessness concert on Saturday, September 10, at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in aid of Northern Ireland’s Simon Community.

Performing intimate acoustic sets on the evening will be some of the country’s best-loved artists including Brian Kennedy, Dea Matrona, Gareth Dunlop, Andrew Strong, Odhran Murphy and Eddie Booth.

Music Against Homelessness aims to raise much-needed funds for local charity Simon Community Northern Ireland.

“In our 50th year, we are seeing levels of homelessness increase as the cost of living pushes everyday people to make disturbing choices between heating their homes or feeding their families,” says Jim Dennison, chief executive of Simon Community NI.

“Now, more than ever, we need to raise greater awareness on the issues of homelessness and poverty and their related-health consequences.

“By partnering with Music Against Homelessness, we want to give a voice to the people homelessness affects, put a spotlight on those who work tirelessly in the sector to bring about change, and highlight our charity’s impact in ending homelessness.

“One project that the money raised will help support is our Creating Homes initiative, which will see our charity purchase and manage 50 properties for clients ready to live independently.”

“Homelessness must not take a back seat during this ongoing pandemic,” said Belfast musician Brian Kennedy. “It’s a pandemic all of its own and it’s up to us to keep the pressure on and do what we can to alleviate the misery.

“No one chooses to be homeless and we’re putting this fundraising concert together to raise much-needed funds and awareness. Please help if you can by buying a ticket and showing the less fortunate that we care about what is happening so silently on our streets.”

Edward McCann of Mediahuis, the publisher of the Sunday Independent and Belfast Telegraph, says of the event: “Mediahuis is delighted to be partnering with the Simon Community to launch the first Music Against Homelessness concert in Belfast. Media and music can combine to send a powerful message and we hope to raise both awareness and funds. We are very appreciative of all who are devoting their time to this important venture.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 9 from Ticketmaster and are priced at £15 plus booking fee, with all profits donated to Simon Community.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/musicagainsthomelessness