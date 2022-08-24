Belfast the new dance music centre of Ireland, says top promoter ahead of new two-day festival this weekend

South Korean DJ and record producer Peggy Gou, who will be playing at Emerge in Belfast

Belfast is the dance music centre of Ireland, a leading promoter has said.

Alan Simms, who’s part of the team behind long-running club Shine, as well as Belsonic, said the city was a breeding ground for DJs and producers like David Holmes and Iain McCready, who pioneered dance music in the 1990s, through to contemporary artists such as Bicep.

He was speaking ahead of Emerge, a new two-day multi-stage outdoor festival taking place this bank holiday weekend at Boucher Road Playing Fields.

Combining world-class international electronic artists and new local talent, Emerge will be the largest event of its kind in Ireland, with up to 20,000 fans attending each day.

Some of the over 50 acts playing include Eric Prydz, Disclosure, Peggy Gou and Patrick Topping, Kettama, Mall Grab, Special Request and Michael Bibi. One stage will also be dedicated solely to Irish talent.

Alan said: “The fact that we’re expecting 40,000 people at this festival is pretty astounding and testament to how big the electronic music scene is here. I’ve been promoting dance since the 1990s and have watched it dip and grow into something massive.

“Our dance nights at Belsonic and Custom House Square always sell out and our club nights at the Telegraph building and Limelight are hugely popular, too.

“I had been thinking for some time about doing a festival like this; giving people a world-class experience with huge production values and multiple stages, and so far, it has been really well received.”

Alan, who's the director and co-promoter of Emerge, said Belfast was synonymous with dance music, even more so than Dublin and Cork.

He believes there are several reasons for this such as its dance origins, the ‘harder edge’ of the music complementing the city’s industrial past and current artists helping to keep the scene alive.

“Belfast has a bigger scene than other cities because the likes of Holmes and McCready have their origins here and the scene proliferated around them,” he said.

“They inspired other people, like myself, to start DJing and promoting. Bicep, who were nominated at the Brit awards, have done the same thing for a new generation and have inspired other artists.

“I also think the harder edge suits Belfast, given our history and that we’re an industrial city. Different places have different scenes and Belfast is the dance centre of Ireland.”

The team has brought many well-known names in electronic music to Belfast. Some played their first gigs here in the Limelight, before progressing to larger outdoor shows.

Seeing the response to the gigs prompted Alan and the team to start working on a festival, and after the lockdowns, it was decided that the time was right to launch such an event.

He added: “We’ve definitely found from our other recent shows at Custom House Square and Ormeau Park that the appetite is there and this has been our biggest year to date.

“People want to get out there and do their stuff, whether that’s going to a sporting event, holidays or attending a festival with their friends.

“We have some great international and local acts taking part at Emerge and a diverse line-up too, including plenty of female DJs. It’s a world-class event and it’s going to be brilliant.”

Tickets for Emerge, which runs on Saturday and Sunday, are on sale at ticketmaster.ie.