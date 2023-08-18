Belfast venue criticised by IRA victim for hosting Wolfe Tones gig

The Wolfe Tones performance at closing night of Féile an Phobail in west Belfast on Sunday. Pic by Kevin Scott.

The Wolfe Tones are set to play the Waterfront Hall in Belfast in the new year

A man whose 13-year-old sister was killed by an IRA bomb has criticised the Waterfront Hall in Belfast for promoting a Wolfe Tones concert days after he was re-traumatised by the band’s Féile set.

The gig is set to take place in the council owned city centre venue on January 2, 2024 with tickets on sale from next Tuesday.

Those planning to attend will need to shell out at least £31.50 and are promised “hit after hit” — although it is not clear if Celtic Symphony, which includes a pro-IRA lyric, will be included on the set list.

Gary Murray lodged an official complaint with the Charity Commission NI following the controversial band’s performance at Féile an Phobail last year accusing organisers of “knowingly” hosting a musical event “engaged in the promotion and celebration of IRA terrorism”.

Earlier this week he questioned why the charity watchdog, which is reviewing its decision that no laws were contravened, allowed the same thing to happen again after pro-IRA chanting in Falls Park on Sunday night.

“In their statement following the Feile, Belfast City Council appeared to distance themselves from the performances of the Wolfe Tones and Shebeen,” he said.

"They certainly were not for endorsing or standing over those performances. But now they have to squarely confront the issue.”

Speaking in a statement issued by JWB Consultancy, the brother of Leanne Murray, who was killed alongside eight other innocents in the Shankill bomb on October 1993, said the IRA created many victims over many decades.

"To host what is little more than a glorification of their terror in a publicly owned building is utterly appalling, and I will be writing through my representative to Belfast City Council to ascertain what policies or procedures they have in place to prevent the glorification of IRA terrorism,” he added.

The Waterfront Hall is located yards away from the scene where the worst of 22 IRA bombs exploded on Bloody Friday in July 1972.

Seven of the nine fatalities occurred in the Oxford Street bus depot blast.

This newspaper asked Belfast City Council and the Waterfront Hall if Celtic Symphony will be permitted during the upcoming performance or banned.

"Programme decisions are a matter for The Waterfront,” a spokesperson for the local authority said.

The entertainment and convention centre operates as a private company but is owned by Belfast City Council.

The Waterfront Hall’s website hails the band as “Irish folk legends” and promises the event will be “a unique experience for all”.

“The legendary and iconic Wolfe Tones continue to pack venues and festivals across the world,” it states.

“In 2024 these legends of Irish music reach an unbelievable milestone of 60 years together, and they will commence a year of celebrations at the Waterfront Hall.

“The Wolfe Tones will entertain the Waterfront Hall audience in their own inimitable style!”

DUP MLA Brian Kingston said the Wolfe Tones should be aware that “when they perform in Belfast they do so in a city where thousands of people suffered death, injury, bereavement or ruination at the hands of the IRA”.

The former Lord Mayor of Belfast said that whilst the local authority does not directly manage bookings at the Waterfront Hall, it should provide oversight.

A spokesperson for the Waterfront Hall said events are booked in advance by promoters who represent the artists.

"As per all the events that take place within our venues, the views of the artist do not represent the views of Belfast Waterfront and Ulster Hall Ltd,” they added.