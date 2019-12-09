Belfast Vital 2020: Liam Gallagher first act announced

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is the first act to be announced in the Belfast Vital line up.

The 47-year-old rocker, who is back with his second solo album Why Me? Why Not, previously promised he would return to Belfast soon after he did not perform in the city on his 2019 tour.

Gallagher will take to the stage at Boucher Road Playing Fields on August 19, 2020, with special guests yet to be announced.

This will be Gallagher's biggest Belfast gig yet, following sell out gigs at the SSE Arena and Belsonic at Ormeau Park.

Tickets on sale Thursday, December 12 2020 at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide or online at ticketmaster.ie and mcd.ie