Belfast Vital: McFly announced as support act for Lewis Capaldi

McFly have announced they will be joining Lewis Capaldi at Belfast Vital on this September as his special guests.

Lewis is returning to Belfast on Sunday, September 3, for his second show of the year following a sell-out SSE Arena show in January.

With seven UK number-one singles, six top-ten albums, seven arena tours and ten million records sold worldwide, British pop act McFly are also set to take the stage ahead of the Scottish singer at Boucher Road Playing Fields this summer.

McFly hit the big time back in 2004 as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one — beating The Beatles’ long-standing record.

Lewis Capaldi rocketed to the top of the UK singles chart recently with his new single ‘Pointless‘ and in September with comeback single ‘Forget Me’ - his third UK number 1 which quickly became Gold-certified and smashed 100 million streams globally, making him the fifth artist this year to have a single go straight in at Number 1 in its first week, also putting him in the company of Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Sam Smith.

He has also sold out his upcoming 2023 UK arena tour and has been crowned the ‘King Of Streaming’ as his global hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ became the UK’s most streamed song of all time.

Tickets for Belfast Vital are on sale now from Ticketmaster.ie