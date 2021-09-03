Belfast’s Belsonic sees best ever ticket sales as music fans return after lockdown

The organisers of Belsonic have said they are enjoying their best ever year of ticket sales ahead of the festival’s return this weekend.

Kicking off with headliner Ben Nicky tomorrow, the coming weekends will see Gerry Cinnamon and Dermot Kennedy play two nights. Liam Gallagher will also headline.

Rigger Poppy Bazeley helping to build the sound booth during a site visit. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Speaking during final preparations in Ormeau Park yesterday, organiser Joe Dougan said ticket sales had been positive so far following the success of the Custom House Square concerts last month.

“They were very, very good sales-wise. It’s the best year we’ve ever had and this month’s looking like the same as well,” Mr Dougan explained.

Event organiser Joe Dougan (left) and DJ Ben Nicky. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

“We’ve got two nights of Gerry Cinnamon and two nights of Dermot Kennedy. We’ve never done two before of any of these shows.”

Mr Dougan said the Covid-19 pandemic had contributed to the strong sales, with music fans desperate to return.

He added: “I think the line-up is incredible, but I think there is an incredible appetite for live music and for people to get back out there and enjoy these concerts.

Safety adviser and controller Paul Scott. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

“I think they’ve missed them hugely. I know we have.”

He said the main safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 included asking ticket holders to show proof of double vaccination or proof of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of the event.

Anyone who does not meet the criteria will be denied entry.

For further information about the festival and for tickets, visit belsonic.com