Belfast's man they couldn't kill and the Michael Jackson hit record... but why has Stephen Gilbert been forgotten?

His novel Ratman’s Notebooks was turned into a top Hollywood movie and paved the way for writers like Stephen King and James Herbert. On the 10th anniversary of his death, Andrew Doyle shines a light on a Northern Ireland figure dubbed ‘the man they couldn’t kill

Stephen Gilbert in the 1960s. (courtesy of the Gilbert family)

By Andrew Doyle Tue 23 Jun 2020 at 09:28