Belfast's man they couldn't kill and the Michael Jackson hit record... but why has Stephen Gilbert been forgotten?
His novel Ratman’s Notebooks was turned into a top Hollywood movie and paved the way for writers like Stephen King and James Herbert. On the 10th anniversary of his death, Andrew Doyle shines a light on a Northern Ireland figure dubbed ‘the man they couldn’t kill
By Andrew Doyle
Most of us will remember Michael Jackson's sickly-sweet song about his best friend 'Ben', his first number one hit as a solo artist. But how many realise that the song is addressed to a rat? Or that the rat in question was the creation of a little-known writer from Belfast?