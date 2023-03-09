Belfast’s punk legacy to be celebrated by new walking tour

Tour guide Dolores Vischer standing at the entrance to the Oh Yeah Music Centre.

Belfast’s punk music legacy is to be celebrated by a new walking tour.

The ‘Belfast Punk Experience – walking tour, workshop and gig’ is to take place for the first time on March 25 in the Oh Yeah Music Centre.

Participants in the Belfast Punk Experience will explore legendary punk rock sites in and near the Cathedral Quarter, take part in a punk DIY workshop activity, and see a performance by local punk band, Gender Chores.

A light lunch is also included.

It comes as a pop-up punk choir is to feature in Belfast’s Saint Patrick’s Day carnival, and the Good Vibrations Show is set to return to the Grand Opera House in May.

Dolores Vischer of Creative Tours Belfast came up with the tour idea. During the tour, she will share her memories of the old Harp Bar and stories of punk gigs back during punk’s heyday.

Ms Vischer said: “I wanted to develop something that would help to tell the story of punk in Belfast and acknowledge the great music made by bands like The Outcasts, Rudi, Stiff Little Fingers, Ruefrex, Victim and more - as well as introduce people to the excellent punk bands of today.

“I love all genres of music, but punk has a special place in my heart. It was just so exhilarating back in 1978-1980 when I was 17 and 18 - and I still really love the energy and righteous anger of punk bands today in Belfast.”

Dolores added that she was encouraged to organise the tour by Tourism Northern Ireland.

Tourism Northern Ireland’s Ciaran Doherty said: “Belfast is a city closely associated with punk music and punk has staked out its place in the rich and varied musical heritage of our UNESCO city of music. We are delighted to support this new experience.”

Tickets for the ‘Belfast Punk Experience’ on Saturday 25 March, 12-3pm, are available to purchase now from Visit Belfast, priced at a special introductory offer of £25 (plus booking fee).